Uswitch partners with sustainable tech startup Raylo to offer mobile phone leasing as a greener alternative to owning tech

Mobile phone users interested in securing the latest devices every year can now swap owning for leasing their handset, following a new partnership between Uswitch.com, the UK’s leading comparison and switching service, and Raylo, a sustainable startup.

Raylo is disrupting the ‘buy-and-dispose’ cycle with its device leasing service, offering customers more flexibility and low monthly pricing compared to traditional device ownership. The subscriptions are available for one, two, or three years, with the option to upgrade to a new phone at the end of each subscription term – and with nothing to pay upfront.

The affordability of Raylo’s leasing plans makes them an attractive alternative to purchasing a new phone. For instance, customers can access a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in Graphite starting from £30.80 per month for one year, compared to the hefty £959 price tag when buying outright.[2]

Sample pricing and potential savings 

Leasing vs. Buying Cost per month for 12 months (leasing) Total cost for year (leasing) RRP (buying outright) £ saving (12 months) % saving New iPhone 14 £36 £433 £799 £366 46% New iPhone 14 Plus £41 £489 £899 £410 46% New iPhone 14 Pro £49 £592 £999 £407 41% New iPhone 14 Pro Max £54 £648 £1,099 £451 41% New Samsung s23 £33 £394 £849 £455 54% New Samsung S23 Ultra £45 £546 £1,249 £703 56% New Samsung Z Fold £52 £625 £1,649 £1,024 62%

All RRP prices are taken from the Apple and Samsung websites. Savings based on a 12 month lease contract with Raylo vs. buying handset outright. Handset costs only (excludes any SIM packages)



The partnership with Uswitch offers a fresh approach to conventional mobile phone contracts. Phones are SIM free and unlocked, allowing customers the freedom to choose from a wide range of SIM only deals.

This flexibility empowers customers to switch their plans according to their changing needs and circumstances, offering greater control over their monthly expenses. For example, those who are looking to cut down on social media usage could opt for Lyca Mobiles’ £3.90 3GB data plan, while those who travel often can opt for deals from O2, inclusive of EU roaming.

A leasing model could also help reduce electronic waste, making it a suitable solution for tech lovers and sustainable shoppers. At the end of each lease, Raylo refurbishes and reuses the phone. This keeps the devices out of drawers and landfill, extending their lifespan and minimising their impact on the environment.

Research shows that only 17.4% of e-waste is officially recycled, leaving the remainder destined for landfill. Generally, phones are used for 2.3 years and then spend roughly 3.7 years in what Raylo calls ‘device hibernation’. They are unused and perhaps forgotten – gathering dust in a drawer rather than continuing as a useful device in another’s hands. Raylo’s circular model significantly extends a phone’s usage to around six years.

As prices continue to rise, clever and affordable solutions to help household bills are a welcome option for many.

Karl Gilbert, Co-founder and CEO of Raylo comments, “Our circular leasing model makes sustainable options more accessible, and we’re committed to working with partners like Uswitch to bring our leasing service into the mainstream.”

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com comments, “We know our customers want more choice and more control over their phone contracts. Combining SIM only deals with SIM-free phones provides our customers with the flexibility to tailor their device choices to their own circumstances and usage.

“In the current cost of living crisis, our partnership with Raylo helps us offer consumers the chance to switch up their phones to the latest handsets every year – without having to pay top whack.”

To find out more about phone leasing with Uswitch and Raylo, click here.