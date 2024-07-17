Vanguard launches “Advisory Research Centre”

Centre will share research and insights for investors and investment professionals across the UK and Europe

Vanguard is delighted to announce the launch of the Advisory Research Centre (ARC). ARC will support investors in the UK and continental Europe through insights and thought leadership on investing, portfolio management and financial planning. For investment professionals, ARC will also provide research into best practice on client relationships and practice management.

Robyn Laidlaw, head of Financial Adviser Services, Europe, Vanguard, said:

“The launch of ARC is the latest step in our efforts to support investors across Europe. The team’s purpose is twofold; to provide practicable insights and to act as an advocate for investors and investment professionals alike.”

“The team’s work will complement Vanguard’s existing research and resources, including the cutting edge thinking of Vanguard’s Investment Strategy Group and Investment and Product Analytics teams, as well as programmes such as Vanguard 365 in the UK, aimed at helping advisers best serve their clients.”

ARC is led by Scott Johnston, CFA, supported by Warwick Bloore, FPFS, and new Vanguard crew members Sebastian Lewis, CFA and Fabrizio Zumbo, MBA. Sebastian joins Vanguard from Sanford Bernstein where he was director of European Research, while Fabrizio joins from Cerulli, where he led the European asset and wealth management research business.

The team will leverage the experience and data gained from Vanguard’s position as a trusted partner for investors and intermediaries across Europe. ARC will also draw on Vanguard’s global reach and resources, to localise Vanguard’s international research, insights and information for European audiences. Vanguard currently serves c.640,000 UK investors directly through the UK Personal Investor platform, over a million retail investors via brokers in Germany, and more than 50 million investors around the world.

ARC’s first piece of research examines how advisers can build their practice and help their clients through the UK’s ‘Great Wealth Transfer’, which will see approximately £7 trillion pass to the next generation of investors over the next 30 years.