Vitality launches CPD-accredited sustainability webinar series for advisers

Vitality has launched a new three-part, CPD-accredited webinar series designed to equip advisers with the knowledge and tools to navigate sustainability in the health and protection space.

As climate change and environmental pressures reshape global priorities, the series aims to help advisers future-proof their advice, meet evolving client expectations, and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future.



The series, Forward Thinking presents Sustainability for Advisers, will explore the intersection of sustainability, health, and business. Each session will provide practical insights to help advisers confidently engage clients on sustainability topics and understand the broader impact of their work and align with key global frameworks such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Webinar Schedule:



Thursday, 12 June 2025 – 12:00 PM

An Introduction to Sustainability: Why It Matters to You

An Introduction to Sustainability: Why It Matters to You Thursday, 19 June 2025 – 12:00 PM

Connecting Health and Sustainability

Connecting Health and Sustainability Thursday, 26 June 2025 – 12:00 PM

Sustainability as a Licence to Thrive for Your Business

With environmental risks such as air pollution, unsafe water, and climate change now accounting for nearly 25% of global deaths, these risks are increasingly linked to health outcomes, including heat-related illness, respiratory conditions, infectious disease, and mental health challenges. For advisers, this means sustainability is no longer a peripheral issue—it’s central to client wellbeing and long-term business resilience.



Alongside this, consumer expectations are also shifting. Research shows that 92% of customers surveyed are more likely to trust environmentally or socially conscious brands. By securing an understanding of how sustainability is linked to insurance, advisers are better positioned to build trust, retain clients, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.



The series is designed to help advisers stay ahead of these trends by offering a clear framework for discussing sustainability with clients, deepening their understanding of how sustainability links to health and protection, and providing practical tools to integrate these principles into their business strategy. It also supports advisers in aligning their work with the UN Sustainable Development Goals—specifically Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Climate Action (SDG 13), and Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12)—reinforcing their role in driving positive change.



Featured speakers include:

Experts from the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative – on aligning finance with global sustainability goals

Representatives from Swiss Re and Hannover Re – on reinsurers’ role in climate resilience

The Geneva Association – on global trends and the adviser’s role in driving change

Deepak Jobanputra, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vitality – on sustainability as a licence to thrive

The live panel debates will be chaired by Vitality Chief Editor, Adam Saville and Adviser Editor, Rob Harvey.



To reinforce its commitment to environmental action, Vitality will plant a tree in the UK for every adviser who attends at least one webinar, in partnership with trusted reforestation organisations. Advisers who attend all three sessions and complete the training will earn up to three hours of CPD. Registration is now open.



Deepak Jobanputra, Chief Sustainability Officer at Vitality said: “At Vitality, our Shared Value Model is built on the principle that when we help people live healthier lives, everyone benefits—individuals, businesses, and society. But good health depends on more than just personal choices; it requires a healthy planet. As clients increasingly expect the businesses they trust to reflect their values, this series is about us providing support to advisers and empowering them to lead with purpose, integrate sustainability into their advice, and build stronger, more resilient relationships in the process.”