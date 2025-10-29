Vitality releases its 2025 health claims and insights report

Vitality has today released its 2025 Health Claims and Insights Report revealing how technology and everyday care services are reshaping how consumers use and perceive health insurance products.

The report shines a light on how consumers are increasingly looking to health insurance products to access a broader range of healthcare services – from GPs to consultant care – digitally and on demand. In fact, as well as 71% of authorisations starting online, Vitality shares that Everyday Care claims accounted for 70% of all VitalityHealth claims. Furthermore, Vitality reports that 64% of Vitality GP consultations also resulted in some form of onward referral or service.

Alongside providing a seamless digital claims journey, the report details how technology and AI are a growing trend across health insurance, with the business calling out how this is particularly evident when looking at cancer treatment and claims.

Cancer treatment continues to rapidly evolves with new biological and hormone chemotherapies being used to treat a growing number of cancers. According to Vitality, between 2019-2024, claims rates of biological and hormone chemotherapies to treat Vitality members each increased by 30% respectively.

While the adoption of these new therapies and technology can help deliver improved outcomes for patients; they also come at a higher cost which Vitality says reinforces the important role prevention and early intervention play in catching cancer before treatment becomes more complex and costly.

In fact, for overall claims highly active members saw 27% lower healthcare costs and those who were a healthy weight had a 35% lower risk of hospitalisation.

Commenting on the insights, Arun Thiyagarajan, CEO of VitalityHealth, said: “The insights within this report underscore a pivotal shift in how consumers engage with and use health insurance. The surge in Everyday Care usage, and the widespread adoption of digital access and technology are signals of a fundamental transformation in customer expectations and the regular ongoing value and access to care and treatment members are now getting.

With more of us turning to health insurance for accessible, preventative services or early, quick access to access, there is significant opportunity for the industry to embrace this and better serve customers now, and in their time of need. By being proactive with health and treating people earlier in any health journey, we can deliver regular and ongoing value, enable healthier choices, and help people to live in better health for longer.”

Read the full report and its insights here.