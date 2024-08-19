VouchedFor announces Elevation survey integration with PlannrCRM to help advisers get more value from client feedback

VouchedFor, the leading review site for financial and mortgage advisers, has partnered with Plannr to integrate their enhanced client survey tool, Elevation, into PlannrCRM.

The move is the start of a partnership which both parties hope will offer advisers significant efficiencies by eliminating the need for manual client feedback collection, and so streamline monitoring and evidence gathering to support Consumer Duty compliance.

The first stage of the integration will automatically send feedback requests throughout the client’s journey, assisting advice firms in meeting their Consumer Duty obligations and placing valuable insights in the hands of advisers and senior leadership.



Future developments could include pushing client feedback data back into Plannr and automating emails to clients whose answers highlight the need for further information.

Gareth Thomas, COO of PlannrCRM, said of the integration, “We want to help advisers work smarter, not harder. The vast majority of advisers do great work for their clients – their main challenge is evidencing this for the Consumer Duty, without detracting from the time they spend serving their clients. Our integration with Elevation will help them save time meeting regulatory requirements”.

Elevation promises a higher response rate (40%, on average) than other survey solutions. With the PlannrCRM integration, firms will be able to effortlessly ask for feedback for all clients, a fundamental element of Consumer Duty.



Elevation’s data shows that firms which invite all clients to provide feedback are better equipped to identify and mitigate potential risks.

Alex Whitson, Managing Director at VouchedFor, said, “We built Elevation to help advisers take the hard work out of the Consumer Duty and raise their client experience to the next level. Our integration with Plannr is the next logical step, making it easy for firms to collect and monitor client feedback”.

VouchedFor and Plannr expect demand for the integration to be high, and will be operating a wait-list for firms which want to adopt it.