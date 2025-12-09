What advisers need to know from the latest Fairer Finance Private Medical Insurance Index

Trust in private medical insurance (PMI) has bounced back in Fairer Finance’s latest customer experience ratings, rebounding strongly after a brief decline earlier this year.

The Autumn 2025 Trust in Private Medical Insurance Index reveals that trust has increased by 0.71 percentage points since Spring 2025 to reach 58.55%, returning to levels last seen at the market’s previous peak in Autumn 2024. The findings come from Fairer Finance’s ongoing study of 10,000 PMI clients, which has tracked sentiment since Spring 2023.

Claims satisfaction drives improved trust

A significant factor in the improved trust scores appears to be rising claims satisfaction, which has increased by nearly 3 percentage points this wave. This continues a positive trend that has seen average claims satisfaction scores rise by more than 9 percentage points since Autumn 2023.

Narrowing trust gap between workplace schemes and individual plans

The research continues to show higher trust levels among those receiving PMI through workplace schemes compared to those purchasing independently. However, employer-provided cover has seen trust decline by almost 2 percentage points since Autumn 2024, while clients buying directly or through price comparison websites are experiencing gradual trust increases, narrowing the gap.

James Daley, managing director of consumer group Fairer Finance, said: “After a brief pause in momentum, it’s encouraging to see consumers’ trust in private medical insurance returning to growth. We’ve seen a number of providers in the sector embrace the Consumer Duty, improving the clarity of their communications and customer journeys – and this is now paying off in terms of trust levels as well.

“With the NHS still struggling to meet many people’s expectations, there’s clearly a valuable place for a private market for those that can afford it – and insurers are continuing to successfully capitalise on the opportunity.”

Fairer Finance launched its PMI product ratings in 2023, which are designed to help consumers choose a good quality product. Fairer Finance awards a 5-star rating to the products with a set of features that most customers will need and expect. It sets a high bar, so the ratings have real value – no more than 15% are awarded 5-star ratings at the start of each year, and often far fewer. The policies that have been awarded a 5-star rating are AXA Personal Health, Bupa By You Comprehensive, The Exeter Health+, Aviva Healthier Solutions, WPA Complete Health and Vitality Personal Healthcare.

For more information about Fairer Finance and to read more about its Experience and Product Ratings, visit https://www.fairerfinance.com/.