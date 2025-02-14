Why have 90% of female angel investors never discussed ElS with their financial advisers?

Recent research by EISA and Beauhurst revealed that almost 50% of UK Unicorns, including Deliveroo, Revolut, and Zoopla, received investment through the ElS.

Yet, remarkably, awareness of the scheme remains limited, especially amongst underrepresented groups, and a UKBAA report found that 90% of female angel investors had never discussed the ElS with their financial advisers.

