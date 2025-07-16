Why Reeves’ Mortgage Reform misses the real barrier

Rachel Reeves is set to lower the minimum salary needed for a mortgage for both individuals and couples in her keynote speech on Tuesday evening. The minimum annual salary needed for a mortgage for an individual is dropping from £5,000 to £30,000, and the minimum salary needed for a couple is also dropping from £5,000 to £50,000.
But is this going to help first-time buyers? While it will make getting a mortgage easier, it won’t make buying a house any easier. A report from Compare My Move recently found that the upfront cost of buying a house for first-time buyers is just under £33,000
|The Cost of Buying a House
|% Change
|£ Change
|Property Surveyors
|£488
|+6%
|£27
|Conveyancing
|£1,743
|+13%
|£195
|Valuation Fee
|£452
|+45%
|£140
|10% Deposit
|£29,200
|+2%
|£700
|Removal Company
|£1,044
|-4%
|-£42
|Postal Redirection
|£40
|11%
|£4
|Cost of Buying a House 2025
|£32,967
|3%
|£1,024
Dave Sayce, MD and co-founder of Compare My Move, comments;
Upfront costs are one of the biggest barriers for first-time buyers, especially for renters who may not have much spare income. Before even thinking about getting a mortgage, it’s crucial to focus on saving for these initial costs.”
An individual with an annual salary of £30,000, who is now eligible for a mortgage, will be taking home £2,093 a month after tax, the average rent in the UK is £1,339 (ONS), leaving £754 left each month. Livingcost.org estimates that the average monthly cost of living in the UK without rent is £674. Leaving £80 a month. Dave Sayce continues;
“Even if a first-time buyer earns the £30,000 minimum set by Reeves, it won’t make much difference. For most renters, buying a home is still out of reach because of the upfront costs. While it’s a welcome step in the right direction, until there’s a system that helps with those costs, lowering the income threshold will do little to help first-time buyers.”