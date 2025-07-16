Why Reeves’ Mortgage Reform misses the real barrier

Rachel Reeves is set to lower the minimum salary needed for a mortgage for both individuals and couples in her keynote speech on Tuesday evening. The minimum annual salary needed for a mortgage for an individual is dropping from £5,000 to £30,000, and the minimum salary needed for a couple is also dropping from £5,000 to £50,000.

But is this going to help first-time buyers? While it will make getting a mortgage easier, it won’t make buying a house any easier. A report from Compare My Move recently found that the upfront cost of buying a house for first-time buyers is just under £33,000

The Cost of Buying a House % Change £ Change Property Surveyors £488 +6% £27 Conveyancing £1,743 +13% £195 Valuation Fee £452 +45% £140 10% Deposit £29,200 +2% £700 Removal Company £1,044 -4% -£42 Postal Redirection £40 11% £4 Cost of Buying a House 2025 £32,967 3% £1,024

Dave Sayce, MD and co-founder of Compare My Move, comments;

Upfront costs are one of the biggest barriers for first-time buyers, especially for renters who may not have much spare income. Before even thinking about getting a mortgage, it’s crucial to focus on saving for these initial costs.”

An individual with an annual salary of £30,000, who is now eligible for a mortgage, will be taking home £2,093 a month after tax, the average rent in the UK is £1,339 (ONS), leaving £754 left each month. Livingcost.org estimates that the average monthly cost of living in the UK without rent is £674. Leaving £80 a month. Dave Sayce continues;

“Even if a first-time buyer earns the £30,000 minimum set by Reeves, it won’t make much difference. For most renters, buying a home is still out of reach because of the upfront costs. While it’s a welcome step in the right direction, until there’s a system that helps with those costs, lowering the income threshold will do little to help first-time buyers.”