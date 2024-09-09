This month marks two big occasions for the UK startup ecosystem.

One is an exciting announcement from the Treasury couldn’t have been timed better, as later this month it can be celebrated…

Treasury Announcement and 30th Anniversary

The Treasury confirmed the extension of the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) relief and Venture Capital Trusts relief to shares issued before 6 April 2035 this month.

2024 marks 30 years of the Enterprise Investment Scheme, and so the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) are holding a celebratory one-day conference on Wednesday the 18th of September.

It’s a full day of talks with important speakers and topics, as well as an evening reception with a soon to be revealed keynote speaker.

Why the EIS should matter to IFAs

As a financial adviser, why could the EIS be useful to your portfolio? Here are some key reasons taken from EISA’s free guides.

Support for Innovation

EIS connects clients with innovative SMEs driving UK economic growth​. Investee companies can be wide ranging and include those addressing major healthcare and environmental challenges.

Significant Tax Reliefs

EIS offers 30% income tax relief and potential capital gains tax deferral, making it highly tax-efficient​.

Diversification of Client Portfolios

EIS allows exposure to early-stage, high-growth companies not available on public markets​.

Inheritance Tax Benefits

EIS investments can qualify for 100% inheritance tax relief after two years.

Risk Mitigation

In the event that a company does fail, loss relief is available on investments made through the EIS.

How do you learn more about the EIS?

