“With the Spring Statement approaching, investors will be watching closely”, says Shawbrook

In response to the RICS Residential Market Survey, please see a comment below from Emma Cox, MD of Real Estate at Shawbrook.

Emma Cox, MD of Real Estate at Shawbrook, comments: “February saw a slight dip in market activity, reflecting an unexpected drop in demand—despite first-time buyers rushing to complete purchases before the stamp duty exemption ends in March.

“However, the sales outlook remains positive over the next 12 months, and while the Government’s housebuilding targets will take time to deliver, rental demand continues to far exceed supply. For seasoned portfolio investors, this presents a strategic opportunity. High-quality, energy-efficient homes remain in short supply, particularly in prime locations and high-yield rental sectors. Those with the scale and expertise to expand or optimise their portfolios should focus on properties that meet tightening EPC requirements and cater to renters seeking premium, well-managed homes.

“With the Spring Statement approaching, investors will be watching closely, hoping for policies that support long-term property investment rather than additional regulatory burdens. Now is the time to reassess portfolio strategies—securing competitive lending terms, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations, and positioning assets for strong returns in a shifting market.”