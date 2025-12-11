Wrapping up 2025 | Tax-Efficient Investment Magazine Issue 2 | Dec/Jan 2026

Welcome

Welcome to the final issue of Tax-Efficient Investment (TEI) Magazine for 2025. It’s been an eventful year for us here, not just in terms of our rebrand from GBI to TEI, but because we also relaunched our TEI special podcasts (as part of IFA Talk), along with bringing you all the latest news and views from the world of tax-efficient investing.

That brings me on to this edition of the magazine, which is packed full of exclusive content on a range of topics. We kick things off, as we did last time, with our very own Director and Managing Partner, Paul Wilson. Paul looks back at last month’s Budget, outlining how the changes will affect tax-efficient investment opportunities.

Sticking with last month’s Budget, find out how our audience of industry experts reacted to the changes, with comments from the likes of M&G, Parkwalk and Oxford Capital on how the 2025 Budget has reshaped the landscape for VCTs, EIS, SEIS and BR.

The post-Budget reaction continues with Tim Mills, Managing Partner at ACF Investors. Tim reveals that there is cause for optimism for the UK’s technology and investment ecosystem, despite further tax hikes.

Next, we bring you a Q&A with TIME Investments’ Managing Director and Founder Nigel Ashfield, who reflects on how his firm has become one of the UK’s leading names in income-led and infrastructure investing.

Then, check out a roundup of our recent TEI special editions of the IFA Talk podcast, starting with Praetura Investments’ Jon Prescott on the topic of Inheritance Tax, pensions and Business Relief. After that, Octopus Investments’ Toyin Oyeneyin reflects on the 2024 Budget, with many of the new rules set to take effect from April 2026 and 2027.

Following the recent merging of Praetura and Par Equity, we sat down with PXN Investments’ Caroline Flagg to find out how the new PXN platform could change the way advisers work. Caroline also looks ahead to the 2027 tax changes and outlines some of the exciting opportunities PXN Investments is seeing in the Northern tech sector.

Finally, Maven’s Ewan MacKinnon shares his expert insight on the evolution of VCTs, thirty years on from their creation.

Thank you for reading this issue of TEI Magazine. All of the content is curated, positioned and commissioned with you, our audience, in mind. We look forward to bringing you more exclusive, interesting and thought-provoking content in the new year!

In the meantime, to all of our readers, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and New Year, and I would like to say thank you for all your valuable input this year across our various campaigns.

Matt Williams

Tax-Efficient Investment Magazine Editor

