YFM Equity Partners announces leadership change with Jamie Roberts appointed managing partner

YFM Equity Partners announces the appointment of Jamie Roberts as managing partner – succeeding Eamon Nolan who will continue to lead the firm’s investor relations and fundraising efforts.

Jamie has been a core part of YFM’s leadership team for over 10 years, playing a pivotal role in the firm’s long-term direction, with a focus on driving investment strategy, portfolio development, new regional office openings and team growth (from 39 people to 64 people over the last five years). His appointment as managing partner ensures strong continuity of YFM’s strategic direction, building on a proven track record of backing ambitious UK small businesses and driving returns for investors.

As managing partner, he will focus on delivering the firm’s vision for growth across the UK private equity market, deepening YFM’s regional presence and broadening its sector reach for deploying investment into ambitious small businesses.

After a successful tenure as managing partner, Eamon will, as head of investor relations & fundraising, continue to build on YFM’s strong relationships with both existing and new investors. Eamon’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the firm’s values and track record position him ideally to communicate YFM’s value proposition to the investment community. This new role underscores YFM’s focus on investor partnerships and ensuring long-term capital alignment to support growth-stage businesses.

Jamie Roberts, managing partner at YFM, comments: “I’m honoured to take on the role of managing partner at such an exciting time for YFM. We have a clear mission: to support ambitious UK small businesses and deliver long-term value for our investors whilst being a great place for our team to grow their careers. With Eamon continuing to lead our investor relations and fundraising, we remain as aligned and focused as ever on our growth ambitions.”

Eamon Nolan, head of investor relations & fundraising at YFM, comments: “As we continue to grow and engage more deeply with our investor base, I’m excited to focus my energies on building and strengthening those relationships. Jamie’s appointment as managing partner is a natural next step for YFM and reflects the strength of leadership we have developed across the firm.”

This evolution of leadership comes at a time of strong momentum for YFM, with continued investment activity, growing investor interest and a robust pipeline of entrepreneurial businesses seeking capital to grow. Already this year, the firm has:

· Announced the successful closure of its British Smaller Companies Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) fundraising, achieving £75 million just 11 weeks after the offering opened

· Invested £4m in product intelligence platform, Vypr

· Led the Series A fundraising for automated water management software business, StormHarvester

· Invested £12.4m in Audiological Science, a London-based developer of hearing-related medical technology