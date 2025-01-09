YFM Equity Partners successfully closes British Smaller Companies VCT fundraising at £75 million

YFM Equity Partners proudly announces the successful closure of its British Smaller Companies Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) fundraising, achieving an impressive £75 million just 11 weeks after the offering opened.

The strength of investor demand led to the initial target of £50 million being met in record time, prompting the allocation of the overallotment to £75 million. This outstanding achievement underscores YFM’s position as a leading force in the VCT market and highlights investors’ confidence in its proven track record of delivering strong returns while supporting innovative, high-growth UK businesses.

Meeting High Investor Demand Originally targeting £50 million, the fundraise surpassed this milestone within its first month, prompting an increase to £75 million. The fundraise has now closed ahead of schedule, capturing approximately 30% of all VCT funds raised nationally during this period further solidifying YFM’s leadership in the market.

A Catalyst for UK Innovation and Growth The British Smaller Companies VCTs are committed to delivering essential growth capital to 12-15 high-potential businesses annually. These investments span a wide range of sectors, focusing on creating value through sales growth and team expansion. Recent investments showcasing YFM’s dedication to fostering innovation include:

· Integrum ESG: An award winning SaaS platform offering ESG benchmarking using AI/ML technologies.

· Spotless Water: A pioneer in ultra-pure water solutions, operating a national network of eco-friendly dispensing stations powered by bespoke technology.

· Ohalo: A leading data governance company delivering cutting-edge unstructured data discovery and classification solutions.

Setting New Benchmarks in the VCT Market With nearly three decades of experience managing the British Smaller Companies VCTs, YFM has consistently delivered strong results for investors while fuelling the growth of dynamic UK businesses. The funds are frequently ranked among the top-performing VCTs, solidifying their status as a trusted choice for investors.

A Look Ahead The successful close of this fundraising round brings the British Smaller Companies VCTs’ total growth funds to £500 million, with £150 million currently available for new investments. YFM remains committed to identifying and backing ambitious businesses that are poised to lead in their respective industries.