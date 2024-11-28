ZeroKey integrates with Iress’ Xplan

As part of their mission to integrate technology and help eliminate manual data entry, ZeroKey today announced their integration with Iress’ Xplan is now live and available to use.

This latest development means financial advisers can now gain even greater access to the data they have stored within their Xplan account, plus the ability to use ZeroKey as a conduit for moving client data between Xplan and 3rd party technology providers.

The company explain that financial advisers can now use their innovative web-extension to start eliminating the need for manual data entry. As a result, this will not only save financial advisers time but also help retain data integrity.

Alex Hore, Managing Director of UK Wealth at Iress, said:

“The new ZeroKey integration with Xplan forms part of our commitment to continuously improving efficiency, and reducing complexity for financial advisers, via industry leading solutions, and integrations. By reducing time spent on rekeying data, advisers can focus more on value-adding activities, such as serving clients and growing their businesses. With data being extracted directly from Xplan, they can also have greater confidence in its accuracy and integrity.”

Joseph Williams, co-founder & CEO of ZeroKey, said:

“Our integration with Xplan is a real positive step forward. Not only will it help financial advisers eliminate the need to manually key data and therefore save time and retain data integrity, but it also further connects technology within our profession. We’ve built ZeroKey to be very much plug and play, meaning Xplan now absorbs all 40 plus ‘Quick Actions’ we have already developed and therefore provides connections which previously didn’t exist.”

The company explained that it has developed a centralised API which standardises data and provides mapping between technology providers. Although not yet publicly available, it will provide the option for technology providers to integrate with ZeroKey themselves and inherit existing connections.

To date, ZeroKey have released over 40 ‘Quick Actions’ into various 3rd party technology providers including: Fundment, Voyant, Fintegrate, Fidelity, 7IM, Transact, Oxford Risk, Aviva, FE CashCalc, Timeline, Mabel Insights, M&G Wealth, abrdn.

For more information about ZeroKey, visit www.zerokey.tech.