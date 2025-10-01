£1 million jackpot win for two Premium Bonds holders from North East Scotland and Greater Manchester

Two Premium Bonds holders from North East Scotland and Greater Manchester have each won a £1 million jackpot in October’s draw. Meanwhile, a £100,000 prize from September 2010 remains unclaimed by a Premium Bonds holder in Greater Manchester.

NS&I has reported today that October has delivered an extra special surprise for two Premium Bonds holders who are each celebrating a £1 million tax-free prize.



This month there were more than six million Premium Bonds prizes worth over £399 million won by Bond holders.



The first Premium Bonds £1 million winning Bond number this month is 498FZ511907 and is held by someone from North East Scotland. They purchased the winning Bond in April 2022 and hold £10,150. They are the 30th jackpot winner from Scotland.



The second Premium Bonds £1 million jackpot Bond number is 524KB804512 and is held by someone in Greater Manchester. They hold £34,350 which they have held since January 2023. They are the fourth person to win the £1 million jackpot in Greater Manchester.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“As autumn arrives, two winners from North East Scotland and Greater Manchester are settling into the season a million pounds richer.



“Premium Bonds offer tax-free prizes to savers with every £1 Bond having an equal chance of winning in the draw, and it’s great to see our Scottish millionaire winning the jackpot with a holding of £10,150.



“Sometimes people don’t update their contact details with us, which can lead to unclaimed prizes. In Greater Manchester, there’s one £100,000 prize and two £50,000 prizes still waiting to be claimed from past draws.”



October 2025 prize draw breakdown

£399,290,100 will be paid out in the October Premium Bonds prize draw through 6,049,850 tax-free prizes. There were 133,096,700,225 £1 Bonds eligible for this draw.

This brings the grand total of prizes since the first draw in June 1957 to 790 million and the value to £38 billion.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 76 £50,000 151 £25,000 304 £10,000 759 £5,000 1,518 £1,000 15,971 £500 47,913 £100 1,698,537 £50 1,698,537 £25 2,586,082 Total value of prizes Total number of prizes £399,290,100 6,049,850

What are Premium Bonds?

Since they originally went on sale in November 1956, Premium Bonds have offered savers an accessible way to invest with the chance to win tax-free prizes. The first prize draw by ERNIE was held in June 1957.



Instead of paying interest, each £1 Bond purchased is entered into a monthly prize draw, where prizes range from £25 to £1 million, making it an engaging way to save. The jackpot prize was increased to £1 million for the April 1994 draw. There are now two £1 million prizes each month.



Individuals can hold up to £50,000 in Premium Bonds, including those aged under 16. Premium Bonds offer the security of being backed by HM Treasury, alongside the excitement of potentially winning tax-free prizes. Newly purchased Premium Bonds need to be held for one full calendar month after purchase before being eligible for the monthly prize draw.



Checking prizes

The Bond numbers for the two £1 million jackpot prize winners are announced on the first working day of each month, having been contacted directly by Agent Million. Bond holders can check if they have won prizes ranging from £25 to £100,000 the day after the first working day of each month by using the Premium Bonds prize checker app, visiting the NS&I website, or by asking Alexa. For October 2025, this is Thursday 2 October.



To check prizes on the NS&I website, holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number. For those using the Premium Bonds app, they can use their holder’s number, or their NS&I number.



Premium Bonds prizes notifications and unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners will receive notifications of their winnings each month via their chosen method such as email or text if they have registered their contact details.



There are instances where customers relocate or change contact or bank details and forget to update NS&I with the new details which can lead to unclaimed prizes. Currently there are 2,646,717 unclaimed prizes worth £108,348,250 waiting to be claimed by Bond holders.



The best way to avoid prizes going unclaimed is to have them paid directly into the holder’s bank account or automatically reinvested into Premium Bonds up to the £50,000 holding limit. Nine in ten prizes are now paid in these ways.



Customers who think they may have an unclaimed prize (prizes over 18 months old) can check by entering their holder’s number into NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.



In North East Scotland, there are currently around 22,604 unclaimed prizes worth £874,925 dating back to1967. The largest unclaimed prize in North East Scotland is worth £10,000 and was won in the January 2024 draw. North East Scotland has prizes worth £25 dating back to December 1967.



In Greater Manchester, there are currently around 72,176 unclaimed prizes worth £2,967,825 dating back to1963.



There is a £100,000 prize from September 2010 yet to be claimed in Greater Manchester. This is currently the highest unclaimed prize ready to be united with its owner. Other high value prizes include two £50,000 prizes from October 2023 and February 2016 and two £10,000 prizes from October 2019 and March 2023.