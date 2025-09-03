20% agreed sales have fallen through due to property tax rumours (Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents)

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 03/09/2025

As the UK property market braces for potential changes in the upcoming Autumn Budget, uncertainty is already taking a tangible toll—long before any formal policy announcements have been made. Simon Gerrard, Chairman at Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents, is already seeing real-time damage in the London market just from the mere speculation of new property taxes.

Simon has found that talk of these looming taxes ahead of the Autumn budget has caused almost 20% of their agreed sales in August to fall through, with buyers pulling out just a week or two later – a clear indication that the policies being touted would be severely damaging and show a total lack of understanding of the UK’s housing market.

Simon Gerrard, Chairman, Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents said: “The panic, confusion and uncertainty sparked by these potential new taxes have caused almost 20% of our agreed sales in August to see the buyers withdraw only a week or two later. The shadow of the Budget now looms and this constant chatter will put a hold on the property market during September and October, detrimentally affecting the overall economy whilst we are in this limbo.”

With simple speculation already freezing deals and undermining confidence, Simon argues the so-called “mansion tax” is effectively a London tax that will disproportionately hit ordinary families, not the genuinely wealthy. 

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

IFA Talk Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.