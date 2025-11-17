2025/26 Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) Insights

Welcome to our 2025/26 edition of Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) Insights – a refreshed and reimagined publication that we have developed with advisers firmly in mind. It’s brought to you by our in-house editorial team at IFA and Wealth DFM Magazine.

In another year of rapid change across financial advice and investment management, marked by shifting markets, persistent inflation pressures and continuing regulatory evolution under Consumer Duty, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Managed Portfolio Services (MPS) are no longer just one option among many. Despite compelling alternatives in multi-asset funds and bespoke investment portfolios, MPS has become a defining feature of how advice is delivered in 2025.

The shift from portfolio construction to portfolio partnership has been gathering pace for some time, and as this year’s MPS Insights report shows, advisers, wealth managers, and asset managers are entering a new era. It’s one that is more data-driven, more client-focused, and more strategically collaborative than ever before. Against a backdrop of market volatility, rising client expectations, and rapid digital transformation, advisers are re-evaluating the role of MPS in delivering consistent outcomes and demonstrating value. Platform access is an important consideration too and one that looks set for further growth in the years to come.

Designed for advisers

This year’s report spans over 70 pages of analysis, interviews, commentary, and market insight. It has been designed with advisers’ real-world perspective front of mind. Whether you’re an IFA, paraplanner or wealth manager, this report aims to provide practical, thought-provoking insight into how leading MPS providers are adapting to today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.

Our sincere thanks go to all our contributors, with particular thanks to our platinum sponsor Brooks Macdonald, and sponsors Schroders, Aberdeen, and Vanguard – and FE fundinfo for their support, insight, and shared commitment to advancing understanding and best practice in the UK advice market around MPS.

If you experience any technical difficulties accessing the content or if you have any queries, please contact kim.pattison@ifamagazine.com or peter.carey@ifamagazine.com