2026 property market forecast: buyer confidence returns amid subdued price growth

Buying agency Recoco Property Search predicts next year’s property market will be given a boost by people’s general desire to get on with their plans, whether that’s upsizing, downsizing or relocating altogether. Market activity will also be driven by improved mortgage products and lower interest rates but property prices will unlikely see drastic increases amid overall conditions creating a buyers’ market.

Nigel Bishop, founder of Recoco Property Search, says: “Whether it was Covid, inflation or the wider economic and political uncertainty, many buyers didn’t know how to manoeuvre the property market over the past five years. This has led to a lot of frustration amongst house hunters and sellers.

“Now that some of these factors have adjusted and the Autumn Budget is out of the way, more house hunters have a clearer picture of their financial capabilities. Improved buyer confidence has already started to show this month as we received numerous enquiries from people who are putting their feelers out and aim to move early 2026.”

Despite the expected increase in market activity, the agency does not foresee drastic changes in property prices. Bishop says: “We will be seeing more vendors wanting to sell up next year which will provide house hunters with a more varied choice of properties in certain areas of the country. This will create a buyers’ market and give them the upper hand during price negotiations whilst sellers, who set their asking price too high, will struggle to attract serious offers.”

Bishop warns that sellers of properties bordering or exceeding the £2million mansion tax threshold could find themselves struggling to appeal to certain buyers. “As a result, some sellers will be more inclined to adjusting their asking price, particularly if their personal circumstances require them to sell quickly”, he adds.