62% of income protection claimants returned to work within 3 months of receiving support via a RedArc pilot

RedArc, the nurse-led support organisation, has successfully completed a new return-to-work pilot, achieving significant results in helping individual income protection (IP) policyholders return back into the workforce following illness or injury. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of cases involved in the trial returned to work within three months of receiving support from RedArc, and this increased to 79% for those who were in claim for less than three months. The average length of support before return to work was 2.8 months.

The trial, which started in June 2024, was designed to provide personalised support and rehabilitation to people who had been absent from work for a varied amount of time and for a range of health concerns, including musculoskeletal issues and mental health conditions. Some people had been absent for a few weeks, and others for more than a year, and many were therefore amongst the more challenging types of IP cases. The support was initiated by the insurer with the agreement of the individual.

Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: “Our nurses have always provided practical and emotional support to insurance policyholders, but this is the first time that we have specifically created a programme focussed on identifying and overcoming the barriers preventing an employee from successfully returning to work. Needless to say, we, and all parties involved, are thrilled with the results, and of course, this is very much in line with government-led initiatives and a huge support to UK plc.”

Types of return-to-work support offered

Throughout the pilot, policyholders were offered a range of specific return-to-work support including help to better understand their condition, explanations of options for treatment, suggestions for coping strategies, help to prepare for consultants’ appointments, second medical opinions, signposting to self-help groups, charities and NHS services, sourcing equipment and medical aids, building mental resilience, and the identification and provision of the most beneficial therapy or other service on a timely basis. Examples of which are structured therapy and counselling, hydrotherapy, private consultations, as well as osteopathy and physiotherapy.

During the trial, claimants received an average of over eleven touch points from RedArc ranging from phone calls, to letters, emails and other services. Twelve different types of external therapies were also provided to multiple claimants.

As well as support for their illness or injury, policyholders were also provided with guidance on how to discuss their needs with their employer, helping them communicate clearly about any adjustments or phased return plans. This also helped them address concerns about workload, flexible hours and workplace adjustments to ensure that the return to work would be a success.

Husbands continued: “Work is more than just about the salary – it’s about having confidence and independence – but the longer employees are away from their job, the harder it is to return. The barriers to returning can be very wide-ranging, often beyond the illness itself, so having personalised support to identify them all and provide solutions is very powerful. We know that with the right support at the right time, a health setback can often be turned around. However, it’s not just about helping employees recover but also about helping them rediscover their sense of purpose and potential by making a successful re-entry to the workplace.

“From an income protection insurer’s perspective, supporting return-to-work initiatives is both financially prudent and customer-centric, reducing claims duration, enhancing client satisfaction and improving retention rates.”