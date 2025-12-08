£7 trillion at stake: How most advisers are failing to engage with the Great Wealth Transfer 

New research by Unbiased Pro, the UK’s leading AUM growth platform for financial advisers, reveals a gap in advisory preparedness for the Great Wealth Transfer, the largest projected transfer of wealth in history.

Over the next 30 years, it’s predicted that up to £7 trillion will be passed between generations in the UK alone.*

This is a pivotal moment for firm growth and client continuity; however, only 19% of advisers report frequently engaging clients on this topic.

In addition, over half (52%) of advisers either rarely or never discuss intergenerational wealth planning with their clients.

Below is a full breakdown of responses when asked: ‘Are you proactively engaging clients on intergenerational wealth transfer planning?’

Responses Percentage Yes, frequently 19% Occasionally 29% Rarely 26% Not at all 26%

Conversely, client acquisition ranks as the top business priority for advisers in the next 12 months (34%), with client retention coming in second (23%), as firms look to grow in an increasingly competitive and uncertain market.

To get and stay ahead, advisers must build relationships not only with current clients but also with their heirs, ensuring continuity and trust across generations.

Unbiased recently published a report, ‘The great wealth transfer: How financial advice firms can prepare,’ detailing what advisers need to know to thrive during this transformative era of financial advice.

Matt Cockayne, Chief Revenue Officer at Unbiased, said:

“We have entered a transformative era of financial advice.

“With billions of pounds changing hands annually, advisers face a pivotal moment: the next generation of wealth holders brings new expectations, digital-first behaviours, and a demand for more personalised, transparent advice.

“This isn’t just a challenge; it’s a generational opportunity to redefine client relationships and build enduring value across families.

“As the UK’s largest source of clients new to financial advice, Unbiased helps firms grow sustainably while also offering predictable volume and economics. In 2024 alone, we introduced over £37 billion of assets into the industry. The future of advice is already here.”