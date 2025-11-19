70% of workers think work has a positive impact on their health and wellbeing

A new survey from income protection provider Cirencester Friendly reveals that most people believe work has a positive impact on their health and wellbeing. Seven out of 10 respondents agreed with this statement, with just over a third (34%) agreeing with it strongly.

This belief is held across generations and genders, with very little difference noted between the youngest and oldest and male and female workers. 69% of Gen Z respondents, often painted as the snowflake generation who do not want to work, think their health and wellbeing is benefited from working. This is only marginally lower than for Baby Boomers (75% of respondents), who are generally perceived to have a strong work ethic.

Women were slightly more positive about their benefits of work on their health and wellbeing than men, with 72% agreeing with the statement compared to 69%.

The generation most positive about the benefits of work on the health and wellbeing are Millennials, those aged between 28 and 43. Only 7% of respondents in this generation don’t believe it has a benefit. This group is also the most satisfied with being in work. 68% say work makes them feel satisfied with only 12% feeling dissatisfied.

Director of Distribution, Alan Waddington, said: “Our research shows how important it is for people’s wellbeing to be able to work. With 800,000 more people out of work due to health problems now than in 2019, it has never been more important to help people return to work after ill health to reverse a growing sickness crisis in the UK. Protection insurances, such as income protection, have a vital role to play in this. Not only do they provide financial support to give people the time and resources to concentrate on recovery, but through the additional services they offer, they can provide much-needed mental health support to give people the confidence to resume their working lives.”