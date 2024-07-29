A week of reflection on a year of Consumer Duty! 

Welcome to our week-long editorial series celebrating the anniversary of the Consumer Duty (CD). Over the next week, we will dive into the transformative journey that businesses have undertaken to integrate these crucial regulatory changes. Each day, we’ll explore different facets of how Consumer Duty has reshaped compliance, business practices, and customer outcomes across financial services.

This anniversary marks a significant milestone, reflecting on the strides made by firms to prioritise consumer needs and deliver good outcomes. Our series will cover the necessary changes in compliance, the role of technology in supporting CD, the importance of data and analytics, the impact on customer engagement, and the future outlook for Consumer Duty.

Day 1: What changes have been necessary in compliance and regulatory practices?

In our first article, we examine the pivotal adjustments in compliance and regulatory practices required to embed CD principles. We’ve reached out to industry leaders and experts and asked them to share their insights on the evolving landscape. Join us as we explore these critical changes and set the stage for a week of in-depth analysis and discussion on the ongoing evolution of Consumer Duty.

Chris Jones, Chief Product Officer at Dynamic Planner said: “Last year the focus was on the deadline and so we have seen many changes put in place with that in mind rather than those necessary for long-term adoption of the principle. Different firms, different departments and different people have done it differently with a different perspective. You can see examples of changes to be able to evidence that the status quo already meets the consumer duty rather than focusing on making sure that the culture and organisation of the business itself meets the duty.

Across the outcomes and cross-cutting rules, you can see a bias towards the ones that compliance departments are more familiar with and can be most obviously measured rather than the ones that they are less used to. Proportionality is key and you can see smaller firms’ gold plating their processes. Overall, it is necessary to change compliance and regulatory practices to focus on consumer outcomes and not on the Regulator, the PI insurer and the shareholder. There needs to be structured reviews over ‘we have always done it this way’ and a broader and deeper use of data not just the data that you control and suits your purposes.”

Legal & General’s retail division shares the following comments: “Over the last two years, a lot of great work has been delivered across Legal & General to ensure that we are focused on delivering good outcomes for our customers, which has always been a priority for the company. Our group-wide Consumer Duty Programme has been central to driving this work and has enabled us to prioritise customer needs and preferences.

Our focus on developing new consumer duty measures has enabled us to challenge ourselves to act more quickly, be more creative on how we solve problems for our customers and raise our standards. This has been facilitated by the introduction of our new Customer Outcome Forum chaired by our Consumer Duty Board Champion, one of our non-executive directors. In addition, we’re regularly testing our communications against the standards set out by the duty to continue improving understanding and we’ve enhanced our fair value monitoring through a refreshed approach to our Value for Money assessments (VFM).”

Sebastien Petsas, Managing Director of Financial Services Compliance and Regulation at Kroll said: “With the introduction of the second phase of the Consumer Duty, firms within its scope must now prepare detailed and specific reports that demonstrate their compliance with the new requirements, supported by robust evidence.

“Of course, business reporting has always been a key management and governance function for businesses. However, the new emphasis on evidencing how strategies, processes, and activities are geared towards achieving positive consumer outcomes has compelled firms to adapt and place greater emphasis on their monitoring and reporting efforts.

“Firms must not only ensure that they are consistently working towards delivering good consumer outcomes but also exercise exceptional diligence in tracking their progress towards this overarching goal which now permeates financial services.”

What’s the consensus?

It is clear that the regulatory landscape has experienced profound changes. The integration of Consumer Duty has prompted firms to realign their compliance and regulatory practices with a stronger emphasis on achieving positive consumer outcomes. The shift from merely meeting deadlines to fostering a culture centred on consumer needs is evident across the industry.

Experts and industry leaders have highlighted several critical changes. For instance, businesses are now focusing more on long-term adoption of Consumer Duty principles rather than just short-term compliance. This shift is reflected in the way firms approach compliance, with an increased emphasis on embedding a consumer-centric culture rather than merely adjusting procedures to meet regulatory requirements. Proportionality and a broader application of data have become essential, as firms are encouraged to look beyond their existing metrics and adapt to new standards.

Furthermore, the introduction of detailed reporting requirements under the second phase of Consumer Duty has underscored the need for robust evidence of compliance. This enhanced focus on monitoring and reporting is reshaping business practices and driving continuous improvement.