Aberdeen Adviser appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Aberdeen Adviser, provider of the UK’s second largest adviser platform by assets, announces Max Rothery has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Verona Kenny, Chief Distribution Officer.

In this newly created role, Max will be responsible for positioning the Aberdeen Adviser brand and accelerating growth. His appointment further signals Aberdeen Adviser’s ambition and commitment to digital-first strategies to enhance adviser engagement.

Max joins from Finimize, where he spent seven years scaling its community and transforming how financial content engages businesses and consumers.

Verona Kenny, Chief Distribution Officer, said; “I’m excited to have Max join as we continue to invest in talent, having assembled the best senior leadership team to grow our business and critically support our clients as we strive to get back to being the market leader.

The creation of the Chief Marketing Officer role highlights our focus on modernising our approach and enhancing adviser engagement by leveraging digital-first strategies. Max will play a pivotal role in my Marketing team as we take forward our ambitions.”

Max Rothery added; “I’m excited to be joining Aberdeen Adviser at such a pivotal moment in their journey.

I’m impressed with how dedicated and focused the team is right now on improving the product, service, and experience. I’m looking forward to helping the marketing evolve and demonstrate the impact a strategic marketing function can have.”