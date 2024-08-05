abrdn Adviser appoints Verona Kenny to new Chief Distribution Officer role

abrdn Adviser has today announced that Verona Kenny will be joining the firm in the newly created role of Chief Distribution Officer reporting directly to Noel Butwell, CEO of abrdn Adviser. A senior leader in the platform industry over many years, she will join abrdn in Q4 having most recently worked as Managing Director, Intermediary at 7IM.

The appointment is another key step in the strengthening of the leadership team in Adviser, following the recent creation of the Chief Technology Officer role, and is another signal of abrdn’s ambition to capitalise on the opportunities being created by ongoing change in the industry.

Noel Butwell, CEO of abrdn Adviser, said; ‘The UK adviser landscape is undergoing rapid change, with ongoing IFA consolidation and increased competition in the market. As a leading platform provider, we’re assembling the best senior leadership team in order to ensure we stay ahead when it comes to offering advisers the most feature rich proposition, market leading service, frictionless technology and first-class client relationships.

Bringing in, and growing, our talent base has always been a critical part of our approach. Verona Kenny is one our industry’s most admired senior leaders and will play a huge role at abrdn Adviser as we take forward our ambitions.’

The creation of the new Chief Distribution Officer role highlights the company’s focus on client acquisition, service and retention as being central to its growth plans. The role will shape the vision and lead the Sales strategy for the Adviser business with executive responsibility for managing sales relationships with all clients, across our strategic partnerships and regional accounts.

Verona Kenny said: ‘I am excited to be joining one of the industry giants at a time when the market is undergoing such monumental change. Being able to draw on the impressive experience, brand loyalty and commitment to the industry that abrdn offers puts us in a strong position to innovate and deliver for the evolving needs of our clients. I look forward to being part of the successful leadership team to take abrdn forward.’