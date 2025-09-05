Acre launches surveying service with FP Surveying

Acre announced today the launch of Acre Surveying, offering competitive pricing and exemplary service on property surveys and valuations to brokers and their clients. The new service will soon be available to all Acre users and is made possible through a new partnership with FP Surveying.

Acre Surveying, which provides independent RICS Level II homebuyers reports from just £499 inc VAT, gives mortgage advisors instant access to an extensive network of Chartered Surveyors. Acre Surveying is fully integrated into Acre’s all-in-one intermediary platform, making it easier for users to refer clients to the new Surveying service. Alternatively, homebuyers can self-refer through Acre’s client portal. With one click, clients can arrange an appointment with a chartered surveyor, and brokers will earn a competitive commission for each survey completed.

Acre Surveying has recently gone live with Finance Planning Mortgage Network, marking the start of what is already proving to be a highly successful partnership. Brokers within the network have been quick to adopt the service, with clients responding positively to the simplicity of the process and the added confidence that comes with expert surveying support.

Oliver Cunningham, Mortgage Broker said “Literally all I did was click a button. From there, Acre Surveying contacted my client directly with a clear quote and explained why having a Homebuyer Report was the right thing to do. They even sent over an example report for extra reassurance. In my case, the client went ahead and booked straight away – it couldn’t have been easier.”

Reuben Thompson, Acre’s Vice President – Product Innovation, said, “We’re delighted to extend our successful partnership with the Finance Planning Mortgage Network with the launch of Acre Surveying. This exciting development gives advisors the ability to refer clients with one click to best-in-class Chartered Surveyors and reflects another step in Acre’s mission to be the only piece of software any adviser needs. We are bringing all elements of the mortgage journey on board and improving the experience. This is made possible through product innovation and integrating with other leaders, like Finance Planning, in their field. Acre is the only place where brokers can access everything they need to make their client’s entire mortgage experience fast, cost-effective and enjoyable.”

Mark Ninnim, Director at FP Surveying, said: “It makes sense that every homebuyer would want at least a quote for a survey, yet traditionally that hasn’t always happened. Acre has solved this with a simple one-click solution that removes the barriers and makes it effortless for brokers to do the right thing for their clients. By combining that innovation with our trusted surveying expertise, we’re making surveys more accessible and ensuring more buyers get the reassurance they need when purchasing a home.”

To find out more about Acre Surveying please visit https://acresurveying.co.uk/