Advice gap between genders is narrow — but not closed, as the Great Wealth Transfer continues

New research by Unbiased confirms the advice gap between men and women still persists — though it’s narrower than expected.

A survey of over 1,000 financial advice seekers found that 69% of women had never consulted a qualified adviser — slightly more than the 64% of men who said the same.

When women have received financial advice, fewer women have done so in the last two years at 44%, compared to 51% of men.

It’s generally recommended that individuals review their finances once a year.

The research by Unbiased also revealed that 74% of female financial advice seekers were seeking advice for themselves only (vs 65% of men).

The survey found that women were less likely than men to have long-term assets, including pensions, traditional investments and income from a rental property.

63% of female financial advice seekers have pensions and retirement savings compared to 70% of men, while 15% hold traditional investments compared to 19% of men. With rental property income, 9% of women cited this as a source of income, compared to 12% of men.

Women are forecast to own 60% of UK wealth by the end of 2025, according to The Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Karen Barrett, founder and chief executive of Unbiased, is calling for more women to seek expert financial advice and ensure they regularly review their finances to keep long-term goals on track.

“It’s encouraging to see that the gap between men and women seeking financial advice is narrow — but given that women are set to own the majority of UK wealth through the Great Wealth Transfer, it’s a gap that should be closing faster, if not reversing entirely,” says Barrett.

“Every woman should feel confident about seeking expert advice — to stay ahead of policy changes, protect what they’ve built, and make informed plans for the future.

“That’s why regular financial check-ins should be the norm, not the exception.

“The advice industry has a key role to play in making that happen — by removing barriers, building trust, and offering support that reflects every stage of a woman’s financial journey.”

About Unbiased

Unbiased is an AI-enabled financial advice platform, empowering people to make confident financial decisions and delivering unrivalled growth for advice firms.



With the greatest wealth transfer in history now underway, Unbiased connects people to trusted advice across pensions and retirement, inheritance planning, mortgages, accountancy, and more.



The Unbiased platform applies advanced models trained on a rich dataset of user activity to intelligently match individuals with qualified advisers, providing the easiest and most reliable way to access financial expertise.



Since 2009, Unbiased has generated over $100 billion in AUM opportunities for financial advisers, with 65% of prospects new to advice. Reaching more than 10 million consumers annually, it is the leading source of client demand in the industry.



For more information, visit unbiased.co.uk

Methodology

Insights are based on anonymised data from 1,276 UK consumers who used the Unbiased platform to seek financial advice between 6 May and 27 May 2025.