Advise Wise adds Gilroy Steel Solicitors to specialist solicitor panel, boosting legal support for later life cases

Advise Wise, a leading later life lending sourcing platform for financial advisers, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Gilroy Steel Solicitors, a well-established firm in equity release conveyancing, who have joined the Advise Wise Specialist Solicitor Panel. This collaboration enhances the platform’s value to advisers by streamlining the legal instruction process for later life lending cases.

Through this partnership, Advise Wise members can now instruct Gilroy Steel Solicitors with just one click, directly from the Advise Wise platform. The integration supports faster case progression and a more efficient experience for both advisers and their clients.

“We’re pleased to welcome Gilroy Steel Solicitors to our solicitor panel,” said Daniel Edmondson, National Account Manager at Advise Wise. “In line with our mission to empower the later life lending industry to achieve more, this partnership is a further step forward in simplifying the legal instruction process, offering advisers a quick, seamless way to appoint a trusted legal partner directly from our platform.”

Gilroy Steel Solicitors provides all clients with an approachable, professional, and efficient service throughout the equity release process, they bring extensive experience in later life lending, reinforcing the high standard of service expected by Advise Wise members. With this addition, advisers gain more flexibility and confidence in selecting a solicitor with over 120 years of history who can offer quick resolution to legal matters, first class service to clients and nationwide coverage.

Kelly Steel, Managing Director at Gilroy Steel Solicitors commented: “Today marks a great new enterprise and we look forward to working in partnership with Advise Wise in supporting both advisers and clients alike”.

“Our clients and advisers will have access to the most efficient and effective client journey with Advise Wise One Click Instructions. One click instructions supported by our bespoke CMS platform ensures all parties will have the information they require 24/7.”

The integration is now live and available to all registered Advise Wise members, providing immediate access to Gilroy Steel Solicitor’s services through a single-click instruction process.