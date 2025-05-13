Advisers to benefit from ZeroKey integration with Transact

ZeroKey, a web app dedicated to eliminating manual data entry for financial advisers, has successfully integrated with Transact’s new Account Opening API, which will be compatible with Zerokey’s ever expanding ecosystem of integrations.

The collaboration addresses the common frustration of manual data entry by automating the transmission of data from an adviser’s back-office system, planning tools and software to Transact. This will enable ZeroKey users to write Transact illustrations and complete portfolio applications effortlessly.

The integration is the latest demonstration of Transact’s strategy to connect with leading technology providers to create a more efficient technology ecosystem for advisers.

Tom Dunbar, CEO of Transact, commented:

“We are very pleased to see ZeroKey connect to our Account Opening API as data entry can be a significant pain point for advisers. ZeroKey users can now create Transact illustrations and complete applications quickly and confidently. This integration is a great example of our desire to make financial planning easier for advisers.”

Joseph Williams, CEO of ZeroKey, added:

“Transact has an excellent reputation in the UK adviser platform market. We are delighted to now offer a seamless connection to Transact’s Account Opening functionality, helping our users eliminate manual data entry and therefore retain data integrity. This integration shows how Transact and ZeroKey can help develop a scalable solution to help simplify the financial planning process.