AdvisoryAI whitepaper reveals path to triple advice firm valuation through AI-enabled efficiency

AdvisoryAI, winner of the Schroders Outstanding Innovation Award, today released research demonstrating how AI implementation can double adviser capacity and triple firm valuations. The whitepaper, “From Paperwork to People Work: The Transformative Power of AI,” combines independent process analysis from Jigsaw Tree with Trustnet survey data from over 150 UK advice firms.

The research reveals that nearly 50% of firms spend more than three hours writing a single suitability report, with annual reviews consuming nearly six hours per client. Advisers also lose over an hour on meeting notes alone. By implementing AI-enabled workflows, firms can reduce these times by over 60%, fundamentally shifting the economics of financial advice.

Financial modelling by The Flower Group demonstrates that doubling adviser capacity through AI translates into a 300% increase in firm value. This transformation occurs through higher recurring revenues and improved operational efficiency, with firms able to serve 900 clients instead of 450 with the same five-person team.

Sarah Watts, Head of Delivery at Timothy James & Partners, comments: “For the first time, I saw how you could do a pension transfer report in minutes. You upload the fact-find, you upload the illustration, you upload pension research, costs and charges – and it produces a suitability report. A human still reviews it, but they’re reviewing a fantastic report. Finally, tech that makes humans more efficient and their work more enjoyable.”

The whitepaper addresses the critical bottleneck facing UK financial advice: with 19.2 million households holding over £100,000 in investable assets but only 2.7 million receiving ongoing advice, the constraint isn’t demand but adviser capacity. Traditional paperwork processes trap advisers in documentation cycles, limiting their ability to serve more clients or deepen existing relationships.

Alan Gurung, CEO of AdvisoryAI, commented: “This research proves what our clients already know: AI doesn’t replace human advisers, it amplifies their impact. By cutting documentation time by two-thirds, advisers can choose how to reinvest that capacity: serving more clients, deepening relationships, or reclaiming work-life balance. For those who choose growth, the financial transformation is remarkable.”