Aegon celebrates five-year anniversary of its Risk-Managed Portfolios

Aegon recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of its Risk-Managed Portfolios, a collection of six multi-asset funds designed to cater to various investor risk profiles, from conservative to adventurous.

Launched in July 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, these portfolios were developed to meet the increasing demand for transparent and diversified investment options. Combined, the funds manage over £1 billion in assets and serve around 17,000 investors2.

The funds have performed in line with benchmarks3, while offering robust protection during market downturns. The valuation-sensitive approach, including an underweight stance in bonds in 2022, can help the fund navigate periods of market turmoil by avoiding overexposure to expensive market segments.

Since launch, the funds have successfully navigated a challenging global landscape marked by geopolitical conflicts, inflation spikes in the UK and US, interest rate changes, and global political shifts. More recently, significant US tariffs have further added to these challenges.

Aegon’s Risk-Managed Portfolios serve as efficient tools for advisers working within the Consumer Duty regulatory framework by offering competitive pricing4, simplifying the investment selection and fund governance, and prioritising positive investor outcomes, enabling advisers to effectively meet regulatory requirements while delivering value for clients

Anthony McDonald, Head of Portfolio Management at Aegon UK said:

“Our Risk-Managed Portfolios were created to help manage risk and volatility, while simplifying the advice process, with funds at different risk levels to suit individual needs.

“Since launch, we’ve maintained our commitment to combining active asset allocation with passive building blocks in a manner that aims to maximise growth potential for a given risk appetite. This balanced approach is vital in helping advisers address the diverse needs of their clients while adhering to evolving regulatory standards.

“As we navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape, our focus remains steadfast on delivering attractive long-term returns. Our investment philosophy5 is based on a valuation-led approach, which we believe will serve investors well at a time of significant change. This strategy has proven effective – even when faced with challenging market conditions, and it continues to guide our decisions into the future.

“We are proud of what these funds have achieved over the past five years, and the trust advisers and our investors have placed in us. As we continue on this path, our portfolios remain an integral part of our commitment to supporting advisers in achieving their clients’ long-term financial objectives.”

For more information on the portfolios, advisers can visit the Risk-Managed Portfolios hub on Aegon UK’s website.