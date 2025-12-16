AFC Bournemouth proud to announce Vitality as front-of-shirt sponsor

AFC Bournemouth has today announced that health and life insurer, Vitality, will become the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor from the 2026/27 season, in a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership.

The multiyear agreement strengthens Vitality’s presence at the heart of the club, building on its naming rights for Vitality Stadium – a title held since 2015. This move makes Vitality one of the very few brands to partner with a Premier League club across both the stadium and the shirt, underlining the scale and exclusivity of the deal.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition between AFC Bournemouth and Vitality to inspire healthier, more active lives, while reaffirming Vitality’s commitment to the local community as a key employer in the area.

Vitality has been the Official Wellness Partner of the AFC Bournemouth men’s and women’s teams for many years, directly supporting the club’s wider community campaigns including Bring your Boots, Vitality Kickstart and the Vitality Supporter Awards, that aim to support people to live more active lives.

The expanded partnership will build on its success to date, and further strengthen Vitality’s ties with the club, its fans and the local community. With the Cherries competing in the Premier League, Vitality’s presence will be seen by millions worldwide, showcasing the brand’s ambition for healthier lives on a global stage.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO at Vitality, said: “We are pleased to announce this significant extension of our partnership with AFC Bournemouth, taking our brand and ambition to support more people to live healthier lives to the Premier Leagues global audience.

“Having been partners for over 10 years, our relationship with AFC Bournemouth has grown stronger and more impactful year-on-year. Today’s announcement is a natural next step and a further example of our aligned commitment to inspire more people to move more, making a positive difference to the health of many lives across the world.”

Rob Mitchell, AFC Bournemouth’s Commercial Director, spoke with afcb.co.uk about the deal: “We are incredibly proud to strengthen our partnership with Vitality.

“Over the past decade, Vitality has become synonymous with AFC Bournemouth and our commitment to promoting health, wellbeing and positive community impact. The new agreement not only reinforces our relationship but also represents a shared vision for the club’s next chapter.”

AFC Bournemouth’s President of Business Operations, Jim Frevola, also expressed his delight at the partnership: “I’m thrilled to welcome Vitality as the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor and further our relationship, which is already built around our shared principles of energy, resilience and community.

“I’d also like to thank both Rob and of course Vitality for its continued support, which has already been magnificent over the years.”