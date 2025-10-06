AI predicts Alzheimer’s years in advance: what this means for your Will and care planning

Cambridge researchers have developed an AI tool that can predict if and how quickly someone with early signs of Alzheimer’s will develop the disease. The breakthrough could give individuals and families crucial time to plan ahead, review Wills, set up Lasting Powers of Attorney, and record care wishes while capacity and clarity remain intact.

In July 2024, a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge published research in eClinical Medicine unveiling an artificial intelligence tool capable of predicting whether someone with early symptoms will go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease. The study showed the AI model can predict whether someone with mild cognitive impairment will remain stable or progress to Alzheimer’s within three years and, where progression occurs, whether that progression is likely to be fast or slow.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, around 1 in 3 people born in the UK today will be affected by dementia in their lifetime, either experiencing it themselves, caring for someone with the condition, or both. At present, diagnosis often relies on invasive and costly brain scans or lumbar punctures, which are not widely available. As a result, early diagnosis is still not possible for many.

The Cambridge team’s machine learning model analyses routinely collected, non-invasive data – such as MRI brain scans and results from standard memory and thinking tests – from patients in the UK, US and Singapore. In testing, it correctly identified those who progressed to Alzheimer’s in around 82% of cases and those who did not in about 81%, which is nearly three times more accurate than current clinical tools.

Importantly, the model can also group patients into slow‑ and fast‑progressing categories. That could help individuals and families plan for the future and could improve clinical trials by selecting participants most likely to benefit from new treatments. For new patients, this kind of advance warning can provide time to make informed choices about care and finances.

From an estate planning perspective, having an early and reliable indication of Alzheimer’s risk and likely progression can be the prompt to get your affairs in order well ahead of a decline in mental capacity.

Your Will

Having a valid Will in place is a crucial first step in organising your affairs and will help ensure your assets pass according to your intentions. You should consider whether your Will is up to date, reflects your current wishes, and whether your executors know the location of the original.

Lasting Powers of Attorney

Lasting Powers of Attorney (“LPAs”) are important documents that allow you to appoint a trusted person or persons to help manage your affairs when you are no longer able to do so yourself.

There are two types of LPAs:

A Property and Financial Affairs LPA allows your attorneys to manage your bank accounts and pensions, pay bills, and manage any property that you own, among other matters.

A Health and Welfare LPA allows your attorneys to make health and care decisions on your behalf, such as where you should live and whether you should receive life-sustaining treatment.

Putting LPAs in place is particularly important if you believe you are at risk of developing a disorder affecting your mental capacity. Without them, your loved ones would have to apply for a court appointed deputy to make decisions on your behalf – a more expensive and time-consuming process.

Communicating Your Wishes

Discovering that you are likely to develop Alzheimer’s is also a valuable opportunity to talk with your loved ones about how you want to be supported in the future. Taking the time to note down how you feel about key decisions an attorney or executor may have to make, such as the type of care you would like to receive or your desired funeral arrangements, will ensure those around you are properly equipped to act in your best interests.

Beyond its potential to give individuals and families valuable time to prepare, the Cambridge AI model could also transform dementia research. By identifying both the likelihood and speed of progression, it enables scientists to match the right patients to the right treatments, improving the chances of success in clinical trials and reducing the time and cost of developing new medicines. Combined with other emerging tools – such as blood tests for early dementia detection – this technology offers a rare opportunity: to act sooner, plan with clarity, and ease the practical and emotional burden on loved ones.