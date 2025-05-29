Air turns the spotlight on the changing over-50s customer

Market-leading later life lending platform Air is putting the changing face of the over-50s customer at the heart of its National Later Life Lending Adviser Conference scheduled for June 10th at Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix.

This must-attend adviser event, under the theme of The Road to Success begins with Comprehensive Conversations, will focus on how advice, lending, and service models need to adapt to reflect the changing needs of over-50s customers and help advisers unlock their potential and create a better future for their customers.

Through a series of interactive clinics, advisers will be able to access specialist lead generation support through subject matter experts in customer research, customer acquisition and strategic marketing, with sessions designed to boost business growth.

Advisers will be able to engage with Air’s WriteRoute Fact-find tool and Air Sourcing as well as leading lenders to understand growing product options in the later life lending market.

The conference will provide support on compliance and conveyancing helping advisers to explore best practices with support from well-established networks and specialist legal firms.

Experts from Air Academy, the LIBF and the Equity Release Council will be available to offer tailored learning opportunities for advisers.

The conference will also feature keynote speaker, Lisa Edgar, CEO, The Big Window, who has over 30 years of experience building commercial value by translating customer needs into business strategies and tactics.

In addition, motivational speaker, Formula 1 strategist and TV presenter, Ruth Buscombe, will share insights in what it takes to perform under pressure at the highest level.

The event, which starts with registration from 8.30am and runs until 3.40pm, will include a live case study session focused on adviser and customer interactions bringing complex financial scenarios to life.

Will Hale, CEO of Air said: “This is a not-to-be-missed adviser event where lenders will be launching a host of new and exciting initiatives.

“The focus of the conference is to demonstrate the tangible impact of putting customers at the heart of every conversation. For advisers involved in planning, and supporting later life decisions, a one-dimensional view of this group is no longer enough.

“At Air we are focused on ensuring later life lending advisers provide consumer-focused, comprehensive advice that considers all available options. Understanding over-50s customers is key to building strong relationships to deliver advice effectively while meeting regulatory standards.

“The conference will help advisers to unlock their potential putting them in pole position to deliver better financial outcomes for their customers and providing practical solutions to expand business in the later life lending sector and navigate industry changes effectively.”

Dave Harris, CEO, more2life commented: “The later life lending market is expanding rapidly and represents a massive opportunity for everyone in the sector to work together to meet the changing needs of over-50s customers.”

Andy Longhurst, Commercial Director, Lead Tech added: “It’s great to see that this year’s conference is all about the customer—empowering advisers with the insight, connections, and tools they need to find and support the right clients more effectively than ever.”

Advisers can book tickets at: