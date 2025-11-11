AMI report highlights advisers’ social media blind spot on protection

New findings from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ latest Protection Viewpoint Report reveal that more than half of adviser firms aren’t using social media at all when it comes to protection. Among those that do, most focus on brand visibility rather than lead generation or consumer education, leaving significant untapped potential in the way advisers communicate the value of protection advice online.

Social media: an untapped channel

The AMI Protection Viewpoint research reveals a striking social media blind-spot. Half (51%) of adviser firms do not use social media at all when it comes to protection. Of those that do, the focus is fragmented: 19% build brand awareness, 18% educate consumers on the value of advice, and just 14% generate leads.

Furthermore, just 11% of advisers personally create protection-related content for social media (10% male vs 17% female), and just 7% write online guides or articles. This shows minimal change since AMI asked advisers the same question for the 2023 Protection Viewpoint Report (13% and 7% respectively).

For advisers creating content, Facebook dominates (77%), followed by LinkedIn (70%) and Instagram (57%), with emerging platforms like TikTok (20%) and YouTube (10%) significantly underutilised.