An active and unconstrained approach to fixed income investing

Kim Pattison

Financial markets have been a rollercoaster in recent years; and no-one knows the twists and turns of the track ahead. The volatility, largely shaped by geopolitical and economic events, sees no sign of abating – uncertainty seems to be the new certainty.

Current market dynamics also threaten higher interest rates due to upward pressure on prices – which can be a very challenging situation for fixed income investors.

In this market environment, how can considering an active and unconstrained approach to fixed income investing help investors navigate future surprises? 

