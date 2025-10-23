Financial markets have been a rollercoaster in recent years; and no-one knows the twists and turns of the track ahead. The volatility, largely shaped by geopolitical and economic events, sees no sign of abating – uncertainty seems to be the new certainty.



Current market dynamics also threaten higher interest rates due to upward pressure on prices – which can be a very challenging situation for fixed income investors.



In this market environment, how can considering an active and unconstrained approach to fixed income investing help investors navigate future surprises?

The value of an investment and any income taken from it is not guaranteed and can go down as well as up, and the investor may get back less than the original amount invested.

Learn more here