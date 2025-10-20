Are employers missing a key benefit? two in three employees call for dental cover

Dental insurance is one of the most sought-after employee benefits, despite only being offered by one in three employers. Research from Bupa Dental Care reveals an opportunity for businesses to enhance their wellbeing packages to better reflect the benefits employees actively want.

The research indicates that offering this benefit could be a key factor in attracting and retaining talent. It was also found that four in five (79%) employees would take up dental cover if it was offered by their employer. This strong demand is further highlighted by the fact that a quarter (23%) of employees rate dental cover as one of the top three benefits that would help to make an employer more attractive, placing it in a similar position of value as flexible working and health insurance.

Research also highlights the key barriers to dental care, with nearly a fifth (17%) of employees reporting not being able to afford it, and a further fifth (16%) saying the cost of appointments or treatment is their biggest obstacle. And as a result, just two-fifths (41%) of employees regularly visit the dentist (at least once every six months). Compounding the issue, only 28% of employees consider oral health to be part of their overall physical health, suggesting a widespread lack of awareness about the connection between dental and overall health.

Bupa’s research shows that employer-provided dental coverage can help overcome these challenges. More than half (53%) of employees said that having dental cover from their employer would encourage them to visit the dentist more regularly.

Following the research, and to further support employers and their employees, Bupa Dental Insurance is enhancing its flagship Dental Plan by introducing all included preventative treatments at Bupa Dental Care practices. With around seven in ten claims being for preventative treatment such as check-ups and scale and polish treatments, this enhancement aims to make dental care more accessible and seamless, helping customers maintain their oral health without the worry of out-of-pocket costs.

Ann Stewart, Director of Bupa Dental Insurance commented: “Our research shows a clear opportunity for employers to better meet the needs of their people. Dental cover is no longer seen as a ‘nice-to-have’ benefit; it’s something employees actively want and value. We’ve seen a long-standing trend where employees struggle with the cost of dental care, which directly impacts their ability to seek preventative treatment and maintain their health. And our research not only confirms that cost is a major barrier but also reveals the overwhelming appetite for employer-provided solutions.

By making dental care more accessible and affordable, employers can not only support the health and well-being of their workforce but also strengthen their ability to attract and retain talent. With our enhanced Dental Plan, which now includes fully covered preventative treatments at all Bupa Dental Care practices, we’re helping employers bridge this gap and make it easier for employees to look after their oral health without worrying about extra costs.”

For employers looking to address this gap, Bupa Dental suggests focusing on a few key areas:

Addressing Cost Barriers:

Offering dental insurance can directly remove the financial obstacles that prevent employees from seeking regular care.

Increasing Health Engagement:

By providing a benefit that encourages employees to visit the dentist, employers can create a culture of proactive health management.

Enhancing Employer Brand:

Dental coverage competes closely with other top-rated benefits, demonstrating a commitment to employees’ well-being and strengthening recruitment and retention efforts.