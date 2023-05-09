10 royal residences that have increased by £125m in value

The latest research by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has shown that the royal family has seen the value of 10 of their most famous residences increase by a cool £125m in the last year alone, with Balmoral leading the charge with an 18% annual increase in value.

GetAgent analysed the estimated market value of 10 of royal residences that sit as the jewels in the crown of the royal family’s property portfolio and how they have changed in value over the last year.

The research shows that the current combined market value of Buckingham Palace, Hampton Court Palace, the Tower of London, St James’s Palace, Window Castle, Kensington Palace, Clarence House, Sandringham, Holyroodhouse and Balmoral is a staggering £7.5bn.

The 1.7% annual increase in the total value of these 10 royal residences seen over the last year has boosted this royal property portfolio to the tune of £125m.

The undisputed jewel in the crown of the royal’s property portfolio is Buckingham Palace with an estimated value of £3.9bn, followed by Hampton Court (£1bn) and The Tower of London (£711m).

However, when it comes to the best performing royal residence where property price appreciation is concerned, it’s Balmoral that ranks top, having increased in value by 18% over the last year alone.

The value of Sandringham is up 8% in the last year alone, while Holyroodhouse has climbed by 6% since this time last year.

Co-founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, commented:

“There’s no bricks and mortar portfolio as impressive as the royal family and the estimated worth of just 10 of the most famous properties they own is quite staggering, to say the least.

However, much like the regular market, the royals are susceptible to the fragmented nature of the UK property market and so while the hotter market conditions in Scotland have seen Balmoral steam ahead where annual price growth is concerned, the slower market of central London has seen the likes of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and St James’s Palace creep up by just 0.3% in the last year.

Despite the overall slower market conditions that we’ve seen in recent months, a marginal 1.7% increase across these 10 royal residences has been enough to add a staggering £125m to the combined value of these 10 properties.”

Data tables

Data tables and sources can be viewed online, here.