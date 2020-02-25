A R T C E L S, an innovative digital platform for blue-chip art investments, made its highly anticipated launch on 20th February 2020 at the world’s first asset-based tokenised contemporary art exhibition titled ‘XXI’.

A R T C E L S is the brainchild of Glencore commodities trader, Gijs de Viet and London-based contemporary art gallerist, Elio D’Anna of the House of Fine Art (HOFA), who designed it to open the lucrative world of blue-chip art investments to a wider and younger international market. The pioneering contemporary art exhibition will offer investors equity in the form of digital tokens backed by shares in the artworks as registered assets of a London UK based Limited company.

Citing the Economist, de Viet explains that “Fine Art has been the single best performing asset class over the last 100 years, so it’s about time this opportunity be opened up to a much wider group of investors.” He adds, “A R T C E L S’ mission is to provide a new alternative to traditional ways of investing in art whilst building a bold and diverse portfolio of Contemporary Art with a focus on rare editions and works on paper to attract younger, web-savvy investors with an offer on high-end assets and high value shares.”

A R T C E L S parcels blue-chip contemporary art into shares worth a minimum of £390 ($500) deter-mined through proven quantitative strategies for art asset acquisitions and made available exclusively to subscribers. Art lovers will get a chance to experience A R T C E L S at the two week ‘XXI’ exhibition, taking place at HOFA’s new state-of-the-art Mayfair gallery, where artworks by Banksy, KAWS, Damien Hirst, George Condo, Jeff Koons and other blue-chip artists will be on display. Prospective investors can choose between sole acquisitions or investments in wider, diversified art portfolios which offer fractional ownership and reduced risk.

