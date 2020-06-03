Hundreds of IFAs across the country joined the debate as industry luminaries got together to lay out their vision of the future for the space – probably the most candid and eye-opening discussion about EIS they’ve ever witnessed.
The all-star cast represented top-performing platforms, funds, advisers and industry analysts and included:
- Chris Sandfield, Chief Executive Officer at CoInvestor
- Jonathan Prescott, Business Development Director at Praetura Ventures
- Dr Brian Moretta, Head of Tax Enhanced Research & Investment Analyst at Hardman & Co
- Ewoud Karelse, Head of Tax Advantaged Investments at Tilney
A wide-ranging agenda covered
- SEIS/EIS and Covid 19
- Derisking your portfolio
- Understanding charges
- How managers choose investments
- Pricing and price transparency
- Single company deals as standalone investments within fund portfolios
- Digital straight through processing post Covid
- How to grow the market
- How to increase the support from advisors and investors
- Transparency
One of the main take-outs was the importance across the board of not just giving an investment’s tyres a kick, but actually lifting the bonnet, knowing what to look for and having a good root around.
