Hundreds of IFAs across the country joined the debate as industry luminaries got together to lay out their vision of the future for the space – probably the most candid and eye-opening discussion about EIS they’ve ever witnessed.

The all-star cast represented top-performing platforms, funds, advisers and industry analysts and included:

Chris Sandfield, Chief Executive Officer at CoInvestor

Jonathan Prescott,​ Business Development Director at Praetura Ventures

Dr Brian Moretta, Head of Tax Enhanced Research & Investment Analyst at Hardman & Co

Ewoud Karelse, Head of Tax Advantaged Investments at Tilney

A wide-ranging agenda covered

SEIS/EIS and Covid 19

Derisking your portfolio

Understanding charges

How managers choose investments

Pricing and price transparency

Single company deals as standalone investments within fund portfolios

Digital straight through processing post Covid

How to grow the market

How to increase the support from advisors and investors

Transparency

One of the main take-outs was the importance across the board of not just giving an investment’s tyres a kick, but actually lifting the bonnet, knowing what to look for and having a good root around.

Future webinars include Advocate Technical: IHT, BR and Tax Planning (10AM Tuesday 23rd June) and Advocate Technical: Under the bonnet; the cast lists are looking every bit as stellar as today’s.

