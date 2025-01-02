Alternative avenues: the role of alternatives in a multi-asset portfolio

We were delighted to host our recent webinar in partnership with Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).
When it comes to alternative avenues, so many portfolio managers have been seeing an increasing role for the use of alternative investments in a multi-asset strategy.
That was clear in IFA Magazine’s excellent live webinar, where we were pleased to be joined by two fund managers from LGIM – Aimee Bowkett and James Giblin. During their conversation with Jenny Hunter and Sue Whitbread, Aimee and James took us on a deep dive into the role of alternatives within a multi-asset strategy. They looked at how these can work and what types of alternatives are on their radar for their model portfolios and multi-asset strategies as well as sharing their analysis on diversification in general and on the use of fixed income.
Alternatives are fast becoming a popular way of boosting diversification away from the traditional asset classes of equities, bonds and cash and helping to manage risk and balance volatility. This was clearly a popular conversation with IFA Magazine audience, who had lots of questions for our expert panel.
Check out the conversation on alternatives in the webinar video above.