Spring Forward | IFAM 137 | April 2025

Welcome to the latest edition of IFA Magazine. Spring is finally here, bringing with it fresh opportunities and fresh perspectives—something we’ve embraced in this month’s IFA Magazine. As the clocks move forward, so too does the financial advice profession, adapting to new challenges, evolving client needs, and game-changing innovations.

Expanding investment horizons

Leading this edition, we spotlight Brooks Macdonald’s launch of Global MPS, a solution that expands the investment universe for advisers. With broader horizons and greater choice at its core, Global MPS offers a globally oriented investment approach, designed to help you offer clients a diversified, forward-thinking portfolio. Neil Cowell, Distribution Director at Brooks Macdonald, shares the reasoning behind this exciting new launch and what it means for advisers like you.

Strengthening your advice business

In our Better Business section, we bring you practical and thought-provoking articles to help refine your advice business. We explore financial planning for farmers and agricultural clients—a crucial topic with significant tax changes on the horizon. Chartered Financial Planner Jack Mason-Brown of Mason-Brown Financial Planning, shares his expert insight on how to navigate these complexities and support clients through inheritance and succession planning challenges – something he’s been doing rather a lot of late!

We also conclude our three-part series on paraplanners and their evolving career paths. With more paraplanners gaining Chartered Financial Planner status and taking control of their professional growth, the role is shifting rapidly. Jenny Hunter examines what’s next for paraplanners and how their careers are expanding beyond the traditional ‘back-office’ role.

The growing role of AI in financial services

AI continues to be a major talking point in financial services, and we tackle it head-on with two key features: a showdown between ChatGPT and Copilot as adviser assistants, and an in-depth look at how AI is reshaping client reporting. Are these tools truly beneficial? Do they enhance efficiency without compromising compliance? We analyse the latest insights, including feedback from advisers using these technologies in the field.

Looking ahead to the new tax year

Elsewhere, we take stock of the Spring Statement 2025, unpacking what it means for advisers and their clients. With a new tax year on the horizon, our experts highlight key areas that require attention, ensuring you’re fully prepared to help your clients given what lies ahead.

Closing the gender gap

We also reflect on International Women’s Day and the ongoing push for gender equality in financial advice. Under this year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ we explore how advisers play a pivotal role in empowering female clients and closing the gender wealth gap.

Market trends and mortgage insights

For those keeping a close eye on market trends, we delve into gold’s record-breaking rally, the risks of holding too much cash, and what’s driving investors towards bullion. Plus, we round up the latest insights from our Mortgage and Property section, helping you stay up to date on rate changes, lending criteria shifts, and all the latest industry developments.

Stay connected with IFA Talk Podcasts

And finally, don’t miss this month’s IFA Talk podcast highlights—your essential listening for expert discussions and industry insights that we ran in March – and what you can look forward to in April.

As always, we hope this issue helps you to spring forward with new ideas and strategies for your business – as well keeping you informed on the latest moves.

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine