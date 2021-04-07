X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 7, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

 

  • UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table
  • ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply
  • Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, comments:

“The first quarter of the year saw a resurgence of some areas of the market which have been badly beaten up by the pandemic, as investors look forward to life beyond COVID. Funds investing in commodities and even UK shopping centres posted a decent quarter of performance, though the REITs Drum and Hammerson are still significantly down on their pre-pandemic levels.

“Funds investing in the US continued to do well, with the S&P 500 now having broken through the 4,000 mark for the first time. UK equity funds also enjoyed a rare glimpse of the top of the performance tables, thanks in part to the cyclical make-up of the UK stock market, and the reassessment of the prospects for these economically sensitive stocks that has taken place since the arrival of effective vaccines.

“Many retail investors are still fleeing the UK stock market however, with £1.7 billion withdrawn from UK equity funds in January and February, according to Investment Association data. These investors could find themselves missing out on a resurgent UK stock market, if the global economy performs as expected this year, as the banks and commodity stocks that play such a big part in the FTSE 100 should do well in an expansionary economic environment.

“At the other end of the performance table, fixed income funds had a dismal quarter, as markets ditched safe haven assets in anticipation of brighter economic climes. Of particular concern to UK investors is the big drop in gilt funds, as these are prized by investors seeking a safe haven for their money, and a 7.4% fall in three months doesn’t precisely fit that billing. If risk appetite continues to increase with the global vaccine roll out, and markets start looking forward to potential interest rate rises, recent falls could be the thin end of the wedge for UK government bonds. These assets do still provide some diversification, and they will hold up well if the pandemic or the economy takes a turn for the worse. But based on the high prices and low yields currently on offer in the market, the long term prospects for gilt funds don’t look good.”

Best performing Investment Association fund sectors Q1 2021

 

Sector Q1 performance %
Sector : IA UK Smaller Companies 9.0
Sector : IA North American Smaller Companies 6.9
Sector : IA UK Equity Income 6.8
Sector : IA UK All Companies 5.8
Sector : IA North America 5.0
   
   
   
Sector : IA Global EM Bonds Hard Currency -4.3
Sector : IA Global EM Bonds Blended -4.6
Sector : IA UK Index Linked Gilts -6.7
Sector : IA UK Gilts -7.4
Sector : IA Global EM Bonds Local Currency -8.1

Source: FE Total return 31/12/2020 to 31/03/2021

Best performing funds Q1 2021

 

Q1 Performance %
Schroder ISF Global Energy 25.2
M&G Japan Smaller Companies 22.9
VT De Lisle America 22.7
Guinness – Global Energy 20.5
Premier Miton UK Smaller Companies 20.4
Aberforth UK Small Companies 19.8
VT Cape Wrath Focus 19.3
TM RWC UK Equity Income 17.1
Barings Global Agriculture 17.1
Legg Mason IF ClearBridge US Equity 17.0

Source: FE Total return 31/12/2020 to 31/03/2021, sterling denominated funds only

Best performing investment trusts Q1 2021

 

Q1 performance %
All Active Asset Capital Limited 184.9
Agronomics Limited 135.8
Drum – Income Plus Reit 73.6
Drum – Drum Plc 44.3
Tirupati Graphite PLC 43.9
Tiger Royalties And Investments PLC 42.9
Hammerson PLC 40.8
Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC 39.6
New City Investment Managers – Geiger Counter 38.3
Miton UK MicroCap Trust PLC 37.1

Source: FE Total return 31/12/2020 to 31/03/2021

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • Blackfinch secures 12 investment deals totalling more than GBP11 million ahead of deadline
    April 1, 2021

    Blackfinch Ventures has completed 12 new investment deals totalling in excess of £11 million ahead of the tax-year-end deadline in a move which ‘significantly increases’

  • Brookson Legal comments on IR35 deadline  
    April 1, 2021

     Matt Fryer, Head of Legal Services at Brookson Legal comments on IR35 on the legislation deadline date 6th April: “April 6th is not the end

  • Don’t forget the link: the subtle change to MTD that finance teams need to be aware of
    April 1, 2021

     By Matt Wright, Head of Product ERP, The Access Group It’s safe to say the last year has been tumultuous for everyone, but for finance

  • Deepbridge confirms latest £1.3m Innovation SEIS funding  
    April 1, 2021

    Companies funded in England, Northern Ireland and Wales Deepbridge reports record year of fundraising Venture capital investment manager Deepbridge Capital today announces the completion of

  • Capitalising on calmer waters
    April 1, 2021

    EISA’s Mark Brownridge gets his telescope out and looks at what might lie ahead for EIS and SEIS Whilst the Budget passed without a single

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine