Alex McNiven joins Broadstone as Business Protection Specialist

Broadstone, a leading independent pensions, investments and employee benefits consultancy, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alex McNiven.

Alex joins Broadstone from A-One Insurance Group and will take on the role of Business Protection Specialist in the business’ rapidly growing Employee Benefits Consulting division.

Alex has been working in the financial services sector for 17 years, with a particular interest in business protection, and takes pride in ensuring his clients are protected against the financial implications of losing their key assets: their people.

Most recently, Alex spent over 10 years at A-One Insurance Group as Protection & Health Insurance Manager, advising clients on a broad range of products including Life, Key Person and Shareholders Protection Insurance.

He has also worked at InSynergy Solutions and Towergate throughout his career.

In his new role at Broadstone, Alex will support Broadstone develop its Business Protection vertical, helping companies safeguard their success by insuring their key personnel.

Alex McNiven, Business Protection Specialist at Broadstone, commented: “Broadstone’s Employee Benefits Consulting division is developing a powerful reputation in the market and I’m delighted to be joining such an ambitious organisation at what is an exciting time in the business protection market.

“With my experience in the sector coupled with insurers offering covers that are increasingly comprehensive and accessible I am looking forward to helping Broadstone’s clients find products that protect their interests.”

Brett Hill, Head of Health & Protection at Broadstone, said: “Alex has huge experience and specialist knowledge in the business protection sector. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality, independent advice and he will be a huge asset to Broadstone’s Employee Benefits Consulting Division.

“Now more than ever, business owners need to ensure they are making the investments necessary to protect their business and its key stakeholders should the worst happen – Alex’s experience will be vital to supporting our clients through this period.”