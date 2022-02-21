X

ARIE Capital announces business partnership with Regionally

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 21, 2022
in GBI, News
ARIE Capital, the global technology investor, has announced a business partnership with Regionally.

Regionally is a business that promotes and connects regional investment into high growth regional businesses to strengthen local economies.

Martin Taylor, Sales Director at ARIE Capital said:

“We are delighted to have forged this link with Regionally. The aim is to share ideas and contacts, and it is already working very well. It is bringing us a new source of excellent deal flow from the regions, and there are a number of co-investment opportunities. It is also an initiative that clearly supports the government’s levelling up programme. We are also supporting them with our proven due diligence processes. We are very excited where this relationship might take us.”

Justin Urquhart-Stewart, Chairman at Regionally said:

“Regionally are thrilled to be working with such an important partner to grow our reach and continue to support regional businesses. ARIE Capital are a great example of a team that truly works for the best interests of the businesses they work with, giving great results and supporting growing businesses. Their international hubs align strongly with our understanding of the values of our regional hubs and doing business locally. Looking forward to work with this team.”

