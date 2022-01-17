X

Blue Monday: WorkForce Software SVP shares how to fight frontline fatigue

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 17, 2022
News
Woman looking sad
It’s Blue Monday, the “most depressing day of the year” where cold weather and the return to work get people down. And with the continuation of the pandemic – frontline workers have even more reason to be feeling the January blues.

With absenteeism costing UK businesses £14 billion in 2020 alone, combatting fatigue is vital – especially for those managing frontline workers, where staff shortages due to sickness and burnout has employers ‘in despair’.

Below, Steve Tonks, Senior Vice President EMEA at WorkForce Software offers his insights into what employers can do to prevent burnout and demotivation.

Steve Tonks comments: “Many deskless workers have entered 2022 feeling burnt-out and demotivated. From the pressures of the pandemic, to staffing shortages and the generally unsociable hours many frontline workers fulfilled over the festive period – it’s really no surprise they feel this way.

“To avoid the seasonal blues becoming insurmountable, managers should be recognising their staff’s accomplishments from 2021 – especially the successes that serve as a foundation for reaching goals for 2022. Start the year off as a team, aligning on clear goals and a renewed sense of purpose.

“Employers should also take this moment to renew their commitment to prioritising their staff’s health and wellbeing. Make sure hourly workers don’t burnout, by using intelligent fatigue management systems that monitor hours worked, tasks performed, breaks taken, and time off scheduled. This empowers managers to identify employees that may be at risk, and ensure they get the support they need. In turn, employers can foster a better work/life balance for their employees by being aware of staffing problems before they happen.”

