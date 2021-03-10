X

BofA Merrill Lynch reiterates ‘overweight’ on Pearson, hikes price target

March 10, 2021
in The Broker
Bank of America Merrill Lynch upped its price target on educational publisher Pearson and reiterated its ‘overweight’ rating following the release of its full-year results.
The bank, which hiked its price target to 895p from 770p, pointed to growing confidence in the mid-term outlook and peer group re-rating.

“Shares have rallied, but Pearson is poised for a sustained return to growth – the strategy update delivered an upbeat message on positioning and long-term outlook, and we see catalysts ahead as chief executive officer Andy Bird delivers on the direct-to-consumer strategy,” ML said.

The bank said Pearson’s new strategy looks set to deliver a return to sustained revenue and profit growth.

“We see an attractive recovery story not fully appreciated by current market valuation. We expect a turning point in the prospects for the North American Courseware division as it moves closer to completing a protracted transition to digital formats.

“And Online Learning businesses (Virtual Schools and Online Program Management) look set to benefit from accelerated digital shifts post-Covid.”

ML said a new CEO and a strong balance sheet suggest scope for both acquisitions and disposals.

At 1310 GMT, the shares were up 1.6% at 819.40p.

