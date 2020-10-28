@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

BrewDog, the Scottish multinational brewery and pub chain, recently launched a round of crowdfunding looking to raise £50m. Myrto Lalacos took a closer look at the investment opportunity; her investigation suggests a ‘staggering’ overvaluation of the company, which was £1.85bn or 8.6 times revenue. Elsewhere ‘widespread data protection failings’ found at Experian.

First on Twitter; UBS calls for more Bank of England quantitive easing as UK jobs crisis intensifies.

UBS joins calls for more BOE QE as Covid's hit to jobs intensifies https://t.co/96Qgkg9kBc with @EileenGbagbo — Lucy Meakin (@lucy_meakin) October 28, 2020

Experian faces GDPR fine after ICO finds widespread data protection failings.

The long promised pensions dashboard, announced in 2016, will not be in place until 2023.

In 2016, George Osborne, the UK Chancellor, set the industry the task of launching a Pension Dashboard by 2019. UK savers won't be offered this digital service to see their pensions in one place until 2023, at the earliest. https://t.co/GxsbQgXC1H — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) October 28, 2020

Mohamed A. El-Erian says the US markets are watching Covid closely.

For those just waking up and wondering about the 400 point plus drop Dow Futures,this explains why#Markets are paying more attention to how the latest Covid outbreak is impacting economic activity–this as realization sinks in that there won't be a pre-election US fiscal package pic.twitter.com/5KhyALPjtA — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) October 28, 2020

And finally, Myrto Lalacos calls BrewDog; BrewWork, following their staggeringly overvalued crowdfunding round. James Hurley linked the article, posted on LinkedIn.

Interesting view on Brewdog's latest "staggeringly" overvalued and opaque crowdfunding round https://t.co/w2tnTUPH1f — James Hurley (@jameshurley) October 28, 2020

