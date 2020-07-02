Click here to register for the MPS Webinar to hear from experts in the space, including George Cliff MBA, Research Analyst & Pre-Sales Technical Manager at Clever Adviser Technology.

About George

George is both a passionate Research Analyst and our Pre-Sales Technical Manager at Clever. An MBA graduate and Investment Management Certificate candidate, George spends much of his time immersed in industry data in search of new opportunities and practices to improve the business and its propositions. Integral to the continued development of the firm, George is responsible for many of the projects and reports that have shaped the last five years of operations at Clever. George also has an important role as a key presenter and content writer, providing technical assistance and guidance to IFA firms through the pre-sales process.

George will also be joined by Ash Weston, Business Development at 8AM Global LLP.

About Ash

Ash has worked in the financial sector since 2009, undertaking a number of roles including a successful stint as a financial adviser; prior to joining 8AM in 2015. Since 2015, Ash has spearheaded the transition of the business into an MPS-focused investment manager, partnering with adviser groups across the country. He is personally involved at all levels of distribution, compliance, investment management, analysis and operations. In addition, overseeing the ongoing partnership with Clever Adviser Technology, which saw the launch of the 8AM CleverMPS service in 2017 as a joint venture, has since attracted over £300 million of adviser assets in less than three years and seeks to be the most robust, transparent and adviser focused product in the MPS space.

Register now to hear George and Ash answer important questions, such as:

What role does the technology play in picking funds for you instead of a team of analysts?

What else does your technology do that makes it so popular with IFAs and investors?

What style of investor would you say you are as a business? Active/passive/growth/value?

Do you think clients appreciate just how hard portfolio managers and advisers work to ensure their needs are being met?

How big of an issue do you think it is that there is such a disparity in underlying risk for the portfolios boasting the same risk profile?

You’re not like the usual advisory or DFM businesses that a lot of IFAs would use for MPS. How is Clever different?

What are some of the supports that you provide IFAs?

Can you think of one really important reason for an IFA to choose their MPS partner carefully?

Click here to register>>