Ground-breaking digital art investments platform, ARTCELS, has partnered with HOFA Gallery, Los Angeles, to announce a new virtual contemporary art exhibition, ‘XXI’, launching on 4 May. Responding to the realities of social distancing, ARTCELS today announces they will be creating a memorable virtual art experience, set to be the first-of-its-kind to feature American blue-chip contemporary artists— Kaws, George Condo, Banksy, Jeff Koons, Daniel Arsham and Retna— together in a virtual art exhibition.

Art investor walks past Blame Game Portfolio; a unique set of 10 prints by Kaws which has been shrouded in mystery since its shadow début in 2016

ARTCELS’ mission is to create a new art experience which their investors and America’s art community can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Through a secure link, viewers will be able to explore artworks by a selection of eminent American blue-chip artists and other leading international artists, such as Damien Hirst, Anthony James, Joseph Klibansky, Zhuang Hong Yi and Ilhwa Kim, in a 3-dimensional, HD virtual show designed to be immersive, interactive and realistic.

Talking about the forthcoming virtual show, ARTCELS Co-founder, Elio D’Anna, says “It’s the very first time an art portfolio of this calibre has ever been presented as a virtual exhibition, and we’ve used the latest capturing and rendering technologies, guaranteeing a true-to-life experience. During this difficult time, we are hoping this exhibition will bring some relief to those in isolation and be a bright spot to all art lovers in America.”

The iconic Red Rabbit by Jeff Koons exhibited at ‘XXI’

The inaugural ‘XXI’ exhibition held in London earlier this year, marked the official launch of ARTCELS who currently hold the ‘XXI’ portfolio and serve as investment brokers for subscribing art investors. Founded by commodities trader, Gijs de Viet and HOFA Co-founder, Elio D’Anna, ARTCELS was designed to make blue-chip art investments more accessible to younger, tech-savvy audiences around the world. ‘XXI’ became the world’s first asset-based tokenized contemporary art exhibition where viewers could directly invest in exhibited artworks by buying fractional shares. The virtual ‘XXI’ exhibition will also offer viewers the opportunity to invest in the carefully curated art portfolio with guarantees of 20% or more in returns and minimized risks.

Strawberry Donut by Banksy, screenprint on paper, edition of 299, signed, dated and stamped (2009)

Having launched with an initial offering of 1000 shares and released 400 additional shares in Q2 2020, ARTCELS’ founders will officially introduce their art investments platform to the American market through the virtual ‘XXI’ exhibition. Explaining what ARTCELS has to offer America’s art investors, Elio D’Anna adds “ARTCELS’ first portfolio of works, ‘XXI’, was carefully selected for its high-yield potential. Our goal is to ensure that our investors receive great returns and more importantly, can continue to enjoy their art investments through these new virtual exhibitions, especially during the pandemic.”

Art investor views Retna’s Los Ne El Barrio; an abstract lettered painting finished with a rare blue diamond dust

The virtual ‘XXI‘ exhibition, staged at HOFA Los Angeles, will go live on 4 May and will be accessible via secure link for two weeks till 18 May 2020.

Watch the Video teaser here: