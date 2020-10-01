EQ Investors impact webinar series

This Autumn, EQ Investors (EQ) the B Corp wealth manager is running an impact webinar series, covering a variety of topics relevant for advisers.

The first webinar of the series will look at the exposure of investment portfolios to climate-related risks and the opportunities that exist.

Taking place on Tuesday 6 October at 14:00, the webinar will provide advisers with an opportunity to quiz a panel of industry leaders on climate change and what it means for clients’ investments.

What to expect:

NEW findings from EQ’s Positive Impact Report 2020.

How EQ measures carbon in portfolios – and why it matters.

A decarbonisation case study of Iberdrola – the number-one producer of wind power and one of the world’s biggest electricity utilities.

Speakers include:

Deidre Cooper, Fund Manager of the Ninety One Global Environment Fund

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables

Louisiana Salge, Impact Specialist at EQ Investors

Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ Investors

To register, visit: https://eqinvestors.zoom.us/