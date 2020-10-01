EQ Investors impact webinar series
This Autumn, EQ Investors (EQ) the B Corp wealth manager is running an impact webinar series, covering a variety of topics relevant for advisers.
The first webinar of the series will look at the exposure of investment portfolios to climate-related risks and the opportunities that exist.
Taking place on Tuesday 6 October at 14:00, the webinar will provide advisers with an opportunity to quiz a panel of industry leaders on climate change and what it means for clients’ investments.
What to expect:
- NEW findings from EQ’s Positive Impact Report 2020.
- How EQ measures carbon in portfolios – and why it matters.
- A decarbonisation case study of Iberdrola – the number-one producer of wind power and one of the world’s biggest electricity utilities.
Speakers include:
- Deidre Cooper, Fund Manager of the Ninety One Global Environment Fund
- Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables
- Louisiana Salge, Impact Specialist at EQ Investors
- Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at EQ Investors
To register, visit: https://eqinvestors.zoom.us/